How does Trey Benson fit into Norvell’s offense?

This is the third part of our Florida State Seminoles spring report card series. You can find a breakdown of Mycah Pittman here and one of Jared Verse here.

The running back position is one that Norvell has shown consistent success with. He developed four runningbacks in four years at Memphis that had their names called out by NFL teams on draft day, but doubts of his talent evaluations have persisted.

This was especially true of FSU’s latest RB transfer, Trey Benson.

Benson is a speed/power back coming off of a big injury he sustained in his time at Oregon. Concerns over his injury and lack of collegiate snaps dominated the coverage; however, the spring game seemed to flip the narrative.

He moved well in the spring game, showing off his straight-line speed and downhill running style. A few big runs were all it took to turn him into a can’t miss prospect by the media.

But where is the truth? Is he the next in a long line of Norvell’s NFL runningbacks or is he not suited for the big game? Coach AB and I jump into the film to watch every snap from the spring game tackle those questions and more.