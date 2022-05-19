Jimbo Fisher goes scorched-earth on Nick Saban while complimenting Bobby Bowden

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made waves throughout the college football landscape yesterday by levying accusations about programs including Texas A&M, Miami, and Jackson State buying players. Those waves led to a tsunami-sized rant from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher this morning as he defended his program while continually lobbing verbal grenades at Saban.

Yet amidst the vitriol and huffing and puffing, Fisher took a few seconds to weave in his beloved former boss, the late Florida State Seminoles head coach and icon Bobby Bowden. In comparing Bowden with Saban, Fisher alluded to one man doing things the right way, and the other coming up short:

“Listen, you coach with people like Bobby Bowden, and learn how to do things. You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There’s a reason I ain’t went back and worked for [Saban]. There was opportunities. I don’t want to be associated with him.”

Video of the clip can be seen here:

Jimbo Fisher compares Saban with Bobby Bowden, and who is a mentor: pic.twitter.com/gVzXVWeg2P — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 19, 2022

Despite the brief kind sentiments, Fisher continued his scorched-earth rant against Saban, including the following gems:

“Some people think they’re God. We build him up to be the czar of football.” “When he doesn’t get his way, when things don’t go his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen. It’s ridiculous, when he’s not on top. That parity he’s been talking about? Go talk to coaches who’ve coached for him.” “Go dig into wherever he’s been. You can find out anything. I know the guy. I know him really well.” “My dad always told me, when people show you who are they are, believe them. He’s showing you who he is.” “Oh, he called. [I didn’t answer]. We’re done.”

Fisher alluded to Saban soliciting funds from the crowd he was speaking to prior to levying accusations against Fisher’s program. “When you walk on water, I guess it don’t matter.”

Fisher also said that he doesn’t lie or cheat and that if he had done so growing up, his dad would have slapped him upside the head. “Maybe someone should have slapped [Saban]!”

While Saban and Fisher may detest each other, at least we know Fisher still has a reverence for Bobby Bowden.

The full video of Jimbo Fisher’s rant can be seen here: