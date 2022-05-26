The Florida State Seminoles played their spring game and practiced in 15 open practices, our staff gathered what they saw and put together a depth chart based on their observations, you can read that original article here on Tomahawk Nation.

Initially looking at the QB position Jordan Travis is the no doubt starter for the Garnet and Gold unlike last year and he has really taken command of the QB1 role especially as a leader.

Competing for the backup spot are true freshman AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker. While Duffy is the more talented player he is still learning the offense and getting acclimate to being a college athlete so they leaned on Rodemaker’s experience at practice, but how much longer will that continue for?

In the running-back room the ‘Noles have been able replace their lead back Jashaun Corbin with Trey Benson a transfer from Oregon. He showed out in the spring game and proved he deserves starters reps.

But we also know that Mike Norvell does not just involve one back in his week-to-week game plan and Treshaun Ward will be in that similar support role that he played so well last year.

In the wide receiver room the FSU staff has been able to bring in new players like Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson. Pittman will be in line to get the main target share as well as second year receiver Malik McClain.

Going forward they will need more help the team has some in-house players that will get the opportunity to prove themselves as well like Ja’Khi Douglas, Ontaria Wilson and Josh Burrell.