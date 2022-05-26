FLORIDA STATE — Broadcast times were announced for Louisville and Duquesne on Thursday. The Florida State Seminoles will face Duquesne in their season opener on the 27th of August at 5 p.m. and The Louisville Cardinals on September 16th, at 7 p.m.

From Seminoles.com:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State football has been selected for two more national broadcasts in the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday.

The season opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, and the Sept. 16 contest at Louisville will be a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.

Kickoff times for four of FSU’s 12 regular season games are now set. It was previously announced that the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff featuring Florida State and LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4, and the regular season finale against Florida at home on Friday, Nov. 25, will both be 7:30 p.m. starts on ABC.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at Seminoles.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Sales and Service Office at (850) 644-1830. A limited number of upper-level seats remain for sale for the LSU game in New Orleans. Visit Seminoles.com/tickets to purchase tickets.