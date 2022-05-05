Florida State defensive lineman medically disqualified

Florida State Seminoles football has removed linebacker TJ Davis from its roster.

Davis, a 6’3”, 287 lb redshirt sophomore from Metter, Georgia, has been medically disqualified after dealing with numerous injuries during his time in Tallahassee. Davis, a 3-star developmental prospect, was a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class, ultimately choosing the Seminoles over Georgia Tech. While he was a strong scout team player, even earning Scout Team Player of the Year for the defense this past season, he only saw action in one game for Florida State.

The 2020 recruiting class has now seen 10 departures, leaving 15 members still on the roster for now. More attrition from this class would not be a surprise.

