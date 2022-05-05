Florida State defensive lineman medically disqualified

Florida State Seminoles football has removed linebacker TJ Davis from its roster.
Davis, a 6’3”, 287 lb redshirt sophomore from Metter, Georgia, has been medically disqualified after dealing with numerous injuries during his time in Tallahassee. Davis, a 3-star developmental prospect, was a late addition to the 2020 recruiting class, ultimately choosing the Seminoles over Georgia Tech. While he was a strong scout team player, even earning Scout Team Player of the Year for the defense this past season, he only saw action in one game for Florida State.
The 2020 recruiting class has now seen 10 departures, leaving 15 members still on the roster for now. More attrition from this class would not be a surprise.
From his bio on Seminoles.com:
2021:
Named FSU’s Defense Scout Team Player of the Year…Seminole Scholar…made collegiate debut vs. UMass.
2020:
Worked with FSU’s scout team.
BEFORE FSU:
Three-star prospect in 247Sports Composite…four-year letterman…named 2019 2-AA Region Athlete of the Year…recorded 88 tackles, including 21.0 for loss with 8.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and one interception…also scored two defensive touchdowns and blocked one punt…helped lead Metter to 11 wins and quarterfinal round of AA state playoffs behind defense that allowed 9.9 points per game…made 23 tackles, 3.0 for loss, with one forced fumble in three playoff games…as a junior, played on Tigers defense that recorded two shutouts and held seven of 10 opponents to 20 points or fewer…selected FSU over Georgia Tech, among others.
