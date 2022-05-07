This is the second video/article spotlighting one Florida State Seminoles player post spring. You can find our analysis of wide receiver Mycah Pittman here.

Jermaine Johnson is a difficult player to follow. He came in as a transfer from Georgia without a ton of applause and played his way into the first round of the NFL draft.

The Florida State coaching staff is looking to capture lightning in a bottle again.

Jared Verse was a highly touted transfer out of the University at Albany. His high-end athleticism garnered interest in the portal but there are some questions as to how quickly his skillset will transfer to the P5 level.

A bonus look this episode is at veteran Derrick McClendon II, who’ll be playing opposite Verse. A relatively obscure former 3-star prospect, he appears to have transformed his body and his game over the offseason.

Will these two relative unknowns be able to maintain the high level of play achieved by Johnson and Keir Thomas last year or will they regress?

Coach AB and I dive into every snap the duo played in the spring game to find the answer.