Florida State heads to New Orleans, Louisiana next season for a primetime matchup in the Caesars Superdome. They’ll face the LSU Tigers with a brand new head coach in Brian Kelly. The Seminoles currently lead the series 7-2, riding a four game win streak against the Tigers. LSU is currently favored in the matchup, garnering the most recent success in the college football atmosphere. Although the Tigers were able to hang up a banner in 2019, both teams have brand new rosters and expectations heading into the 2022 season.

The Noles should be coming off a win against Duquesne in week zero, which should increase their confidence and comfortability. They’ll need to have a dominant game on the defensive side that leads to short fields and easier opportunities for an offense that’s going to take time to develop. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are heading into a football town with a hostile environment that’s hungry for a statement win on primetime. But, if FSU pulls off the upset, Seminole fans may have their eyes light up for what could possibly be a turning point in the program.

Opponent: LSU Tigers

Date: Saturday, September 4

Time: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Last matchup: 10/26/1991

LSU Tigers: Team Preview

2021 record: 6-7

Here’s a look at the Tigers recent history:

2019: National Champions, Heisman trophy winner (Joe Burrow), Won Peach Bowl, Finished AP Poll with No.1 slot, 15-0 season

2021: Texas Bowl loss, Fired head football coach Ed Orgeron

Names to Know

Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte

509 receiving yards on 38 receptions and nine touchdowns

Defensive end BJ Ojulari

54 total tackles, seven sacks, one pass defended

Quarterback Myles Brennan (2020 stats)

1,112 yards on 79 completions and 11 touchdowns

Defensive line Jaquelin Roy

30 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, one and a half sacks

Wide Receiver Jaray Jenkins

502 receiving yards on 34 receptions and six touchdowns

Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers Prediction

Best case

Florida State upsets the Tigers on the road by a touchdown. For the Seminoles to win this ball game there needs to be a key turnover on the defensive end that leads to a short yardage situation and Jordan Travis needs to be consistently moving the ball downfield which will open up looks for arguably the deepest room in the running backs. The Noles defensive line and running back room will be their usher throughout the season, but the Seminoles will rely on the receivers taking the next step and the defensive backs being able to slow down a pass heavy offense. If Travis is able to move the sticks throughout the majority of the game and the leaders on defense in Fabien Lovett and Jammie Robinson cause problems for the Tigers, the Seminoles could be looking to start their season 2-0.

Realistic

The Seminoles lose by 10. Realistically the LSU Tigers are a more experienced team, they’re playing in their home state, and they’re prepared to get the Noles best swing. The game should be within a 7-14 margin heading into halftime and the Tigers are looking to put up numbers in the second half. LSU knows they have the win big to get the respect they want and Florida State would be more than happy with a one point victory. The Tigers have too much to lose in this scenario, knowing they have to rack up the early season wins before they play tougher SEC opponents on the road.

Worst case

The Seminoles lose by a large scoring margin, while putting very little points on the board. The worst case scenario for the Noles is letting the Tigers start running in the first quarter and build a lead that’s too heavy to come back from. FSU may also be antsy in the bright lights and have a very slow outing on the offensive end that’ll lead to overuse of the defense and frustration within the team. If Travis doesn’t have a relatively good first quarter and the Tigers get on the board early, the score won’t look pretty on the season schedule.