The Tomahawk Nation team is working on a variety of written and podcast previews to get you ready for the upcoming Florida State football season looking position-by-position on the Seminoles' roster and team-by-team on their opponents.
The Seminole Wrap podcast crew is going to use the next few weeks talking to beat writers from the most notable opponents on their 2022 schedule to see where those teams stand heading into fall camp, using the lull in the calendar to get to know the enemy.
The first in that series is a conversation with The Athletic’s Brody Miller, who covers all things on LSU Tigers sports.
Host Brian Pellerin talks about the coaching change, quarterback battle, and the names you need to know before LSU and Florida State take the field in the Caesars Superdome on September 4. Plus, Brody gives a couple of recommendations for stops you may want to add to your itinerary if you plan to make the Labor Day weekend trip to New Orleans.
