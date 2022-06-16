Noles News: Football taking steps toward success, baseball earns All-American honors

Recruiting

Football

Former Noles Jermaine Johnson and Hamsah Nasirildeen pictured at New York Jets OTA’s:

Florida State seems to be on an upward climb, both in the classroom and on the field.

Former Florida State DL Keir Thomas is prepping for his first season in the NFL, suiting up with the Los Angeles Rams.

Florida State WR Mycah Pittman celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday:

Basketball

Florida State will be in Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend for the ESPN Invitational.

FSU women’s basketball assistant coach Craig Carter was featured in the Silver Waves Media list of top 50 most impactful high major assistants.

Showing love to assistant coach @CoachCRCarter.



He was named one of the 50 most impactful high major assistants by Silver Waves Media#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cCaX59qBb3 — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 15, 2022

Florida native Alexander Lloyd has received an offer from FSU hoops following a visit last weekend.

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University. Thank you to Coach Hamilton and the rest of the basketball staff. Go Noles !!! @FSUHoops @WALionsBasketb1 @ehoff23 @nightrydaselite pic.twitter.com/hIoHNyD3ha — Alexanderlloyd33 (@AlexLloyd33) June 14, 2022

Dillard High School standouts Dwayne Wimbley Jr. and Jordyn Kee have received offers from Florida State. Wimbley is a combo guard in the class of 2025 and Kee is a point guard in the class of 2024.

After a great talk with @FSUCoachHam I am extremely blessed to say I’ve received my second D1 offer from Florida State University #gonoles❤️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/gKyXF6krLd — Dwayne Wimbley jr (@iamdwayne_1) June 15, 2022

Baseball

Florida State pitcher Parker Messick has been named a NCBWA first-team All-American and third-team Perfect Game All-American.

More All-America honors for Parker pic.twitter.com/XHjQzUORG9 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 15, 2022

Messick, Wyatt Crowell and Bryce Hubbart have also earned ABCA All-Region honors.

-



Parker, Bryce and Wyatt earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors for their outstanding seasons! pic.twitter.com/3G5SnbOEEd — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 15, 2022

All Sports

Be sure to tune in to the U.S. Open on June 16th and June 17th to watch former Nole Brooks Koepka compete.

Trey Cunningham had a historic season for the Seminoles.

Before the 2022 season, no one had run 13.22 or faster more than 6 times in a single season in the 110m hurdles



Trey did it 9⃣ times...in 10 races...#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uaKrE3EEXB — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 15, 2022

Florida States softball field is currently under repair: