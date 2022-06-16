 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Football taking steps toward success, baseball earns All-American honors

FSU hoops begin their search

Recruiting

Football

Former Noles Jermaine Johnson and Hamsah Nasirildeen pictured at New York Jets OTA’s:

Florida State seems to be on an upward climb, both in the classroom and on the field.

Here’s a look at Tomahawk Nation’s recent podcasts and interviews:

Former Florida State DL Keir Thomas is prepping for his first season in the NFL, suiting up with the Los Angeles Rams.

Florida State WR Mycah Pittman celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday:

Basketball

Florida State will be in Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend for the ESPN Invitational.

FSU women’s basketball assistant coach Craig Carter was featured in the Silver Waves Media list of top 50 most impactful high major assistants.

Florida native Alexander Lloyd has received an offer from FSU hoops following a visit last weekend.

Dillard High School standouts Dwayne Wimbley Jr. and Jordyn Kee have received offers from Florida State. Wimbley is a combo guard in the class of 2025 and Kee is a point guard in the class of 2024.

Baseball

Florida State pitcher Parker Messick has been named a NCBWA first-team All-American and third-team Perfect Game All-American.

Messick, Wyatt Crowell and Bryce Hubbart have also earned ABCA All-Region honors.

All Sports

Be sure to tune in to the U.S. Open on June 16th and June 17th to watch former Nole Brooks Koepka compete.

Trey Cunningham had a historic season for the Seminoles.

Florida States softball field is currently under repair:

