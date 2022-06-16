Noles News: Football taking steps toward success, baseball earns All-American honors

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Former Noles Jermaine Johnson and Hamsah Nasirildeen pictured at New York Jets OTA’s:
Rookie Year OTAs✅ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/6sVb0V76kC— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) June 15, 2022
Florida State seems to be on an upward climb, both in the classroom and on the field.
Everything Is Connected! Great work by the Team! #ExcellenceInAllThings @FSUFootball https://t.co/mCSuaR4EGG— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) June 15, 2022
Here’s a look at Tomahawk Nation’s recent podcasts and interviews:
Some content on our channel right now:— Tomahawk Nation: FSU Podcasts (@FSUPodcasts) June 15, 2022
FSU vs. LSU season preview w/ @BrodyAMiller@TheThree_Stars break down 2023 QB recruiting@ByBenMeyerson takes a dive into analyzing roster construction@maxescarpio interview with basketball transfer Baba Millerhttps://t.co/nBDmq05Iqp
Former Florida State DL Keir Thomas is prepping for his first season in the NFL, suiting up with the Los Angeles Rams.
Go get it #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/zZJvZocZby— John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) June 15, 2022
Florida State WR Mycah Pittman celebrated his 22nd birthday yesterday:
Happy birthday, Mycah!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/390yY0nOmB— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 15, 2022
Basketball
Florida State will be in Orlando on Thanksgiving weekend for the ESPN Invitational.
Mark your calendars!— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 15, 2022
We're headed to Orlando for the @ESPNEventsInv over Thanksgiving!
: https://t.co/VacnJryV2P#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/hgHtbbpKXi
FSU women’s basketball assistant coach Craig Carter was featured in the Silver Waves Media list of top 50 most impactful high major assistants.
Showing love to assistant coach @CoachCRCarter.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 15, 2022
He was named one of the 50 most impactful high major assistants by Silver Waves Media#NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cCaX59qBb3
Florida native Alexander Lloyd has received an offer from FSU hoops following a visit last weekend.
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University. Thank you to Coach Hamilton and the rest of the basketball staff. Go Noles !!! @FSUHoops @WALionsBasketb1 @ehoff23 @nightrydaselite pic.twitter.com/hIoHNyD3ha— Alexanderlloyd33 (@AlexLloyd33) June 14, 2022
Dillard High School standouts Dwayne Wimbley Jr. and Jordyn Kee have received offers from Florida State. Wimbley is a combo guard in the class of 2025 and Kee is a point guard in the class of 2024.
After a great talk with @FSUCoachHam I am extremely blessed to say I’ve received my second D1 offer from Florida State University #gonoles❤️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/gKyXF6krLd— Dwayne Wimbley jr (@iamdwayne_1) June 15, 2022
Baseball
Florida State pitcher Parker Messick has been named a NCBWA first-team All-American and third-team Perfect Game All-American.
More All-America honors for Parker pic.twitter.com/XHjQzUORG9— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 15, 2022
Messick, Wyatt Crowell and Bryce Hubbart have also earned ABCA All-Region honors.
-— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 15, 2022
Parker, Bryce and Wyatt earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors for their outstanding seasons! pic.twitter.com/3G5SnbOEEd
All Sports
Be sure to tune in to the U.S. Open on June 16th and June 17th to watch former Nole Brooks Koepka compete.
Looking ahead @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/ZLFSYjuqKz— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 15, 2022
Trey Cunningham had a historic season for the Seminoles.
Before the 2022 season, no one had run 13.22 or faster more than 6 times in a single season in the 110m hurdles— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 15, 2022
Trey did it 9⃣ times...in 10 races...#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uaKrE3EEXB
Florida States softball field is currently under repair:
There is some dirt being moved around at the Plex! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/G1oNhlGKha— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 15, 2022
