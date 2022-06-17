It’s that much closer to being real.

Matt Brown, publisher of Extra Points, a fantastic newsletter that covers the nitty-gritty of college athletics and business, released an update today on EA Sports’ revival of its college football video game.

From the release date to how it affects Florida State, here’s a rundown.

When is it releasing?

From Extra Points, this was EA’s proposal in 2021:

EA’s aim is to release a stand-alone college football game in July of 2023, allowing for the two-year game development window necessary for collecting game assets and developing game play to meet the current market demands for a unique college football game while following NCAA guidelines.

In 2022, paperwork obtained by Extra Points confirmed that July 2023 remains the target date.

According to documents I have inspected:



* EA Sports College Football is still slated for July 23 release

* EA is trying to get more school-specific audio assets (chants, cheers etc)

* School payouts range from a little over 100K to ~10K



and more:https://t.co/4ZYUnUJYGd — Matt 'a reputable source' Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 17, 2022

What’s new?

EA is looking to make the college football fan experience as authentic as possible:

EA Sports is continuing to gather stadium assets and is now at a point where they would like to start obtaining music assets from your institution. As you can see inthe attached spreadsheet, EA is looking for information about band songs, crowd chants, and cheers, as well as when particular audio is played during the football game. .... If there aren’t any files available as reference, please provide the text of the chant (and anything EA may need to know in order to recreate it authentically, like cadence, or if there’s a specific piece of music that plays with the chant.)

That desire for authenticity looks to also be coming in the form of school-specific spirit stickers. Rather than see them pop all at once on a player’s helmet, the intention is to have them progress throughout the year.

Where there be real players?

The days of playing as a Florida State quarterback that just happens to wear No. 5 and coincidentally from Hueytown but is definitely not Jameis Winston should be over.

From Extra Points:

I’m told there is optimism that the framework for a college football player video game group license could be announced as early as this summer. There was some hope it could have happened even earlier, but some shakeups in the college group license industry has made things a teensy bit more complicated. I’m told that when the framework of an agreement is announced, the licensing agent won’t have anywhere close to every college football player, but will hope to sign the rest up after securing rights for a critical mass of athletes. In the very unlikely event that EA is unable to secure player likenesses, the video game is still schedule to publish, but it will not include every single FBS program. According to the 2021 memo, such a game would also not include the ability to edit rosters.

How much money will FSU make?

Here’s the rundown from Extra Points’ report:

How much do schools make for participating in the game? Each school’s guarantee is determined by their “Tier”, according to the 2021 memo. A school’s Tier is based on the number of AP Top 25 finishes over a ten year period, a period that will include the 2022 college football season. According to the memo, those tier amounts are: Tier 1: $104,900 Tier 2: $62,900 Tier 3: $41,900 Tier 4: $10,400

The good news — FSU should be in the upper-tier when the game releases, given the six-year streak of finishing in the final top 25 rankings the Seminoles notched.

The bad? There’s a chance it shrinks as we move farther from FSU’s run from 2010-2016.

There’s also this interesting tidbit:

EA also confirmed that DLC will be a part of the game, and that such content “creates additional revenue streams that will be shared with participating institutions as incremental revenue above royalties.” I am told that EA is prepared to do the same with athletes as well.

While Florida state law currently prohibits universities from facilitating NIL deals, FSU could hypothetically offer DLC involving former athletes or throwback uniforms.