Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Tim Scribble

What was it about FSU that drew you to follow FSU football/recruiting, and the other sports, as closely as you do?

As a kid, my family bounced around often. My dad is a Baptist preacher and early on we shifted from Texas to Florida a few times.

I spent five years in Jacksonville and would watch the FSU/UF games with my dad. Because of Bobby Bowden’s outspoken Christian beliefs, we were naturally drawn to him and the Seminoles.

Later on in life, I moved to Kentucky and getting any news on FSU outside of games was difficult in the late 90s/early 00s. I found myself scouring the internet for preseason predictions, buying recruiting/prediction magazines. and eventually found myself hooked on recruiting.

Add in a childhood of baseball and that’s my two biggest FSU fandoms.

Which Seminole highlight makes you the happiest when you watch it?

Probably the entire game winning drive of the 2013 National Championship game. The Rashad Greene catch, the no-call horse collar, Lee Corso on the sideline, Devonta Freeman penalty, the PI in the end zone, and finally the Winston to Kelvin Benjamin high point. The 1993 championship I remember some but was young. The 1999 one was great but also I remember being distracted by friends during the game. The 2013 one was the time I can remember being fully glued into it.

Writing for TN and having glimpses into the program really gave me a new perspective from afar. My wife isn’t a big sports person but she was very into that game with me and it’s a memory I really enjoy.

Which was the most memorable FSU game you witnessed live, at Doak or elsewhere as a visitor?

Since living in Louisville, I’ve attended three memorable Seminole games in particular. Some good, some bad. I was there for the Tropical Storm Isidore slop fest in 2002 and also the Lamar Jackson Heisman massacre in 2016. But my favorite memory was in 2014 when the Cardinals raced out to a 21-0 lead.

“I’m convinced,” Greene said. “I think we should just go ahead and give our opponents 21 points for us to come out and play fast, the way we want to play.” It’s not conventional and probably not a great long-term plan, but it’s hard to argue with the results after Florida State’s 42-31 win in Louisville.

In the third quarter, with Louisville up 24-7, formerly Papa John Cardinal Stadium was rocking. Our seats were end zone seats with FSU’s offense going in the opposite direction. Jameis Winston throws an absolute dime down the sideline to Travis Rudolph and you could see the touchdown happening before he even caught it. The entire stadium went dead silent. I’ve never experienced such an extreme shift in emotions. It was incredible to see and feel in person.

What was your course of study in college and what is your current occupation?

I have a few degrees. I have an associate in computer science, a bachelor in theology, and slowly working on a master. I volunteer at our church with kids but work for a data analytics company.

What is your favorite non-football FSU sports moment?

The Jessie Warren double play in the softball College World Series against Washington. I thought Washington had won the game that inning and the only suspense left would be how they scored their base runners. Not only was the catch amazing, but the awareness to double up the runner was perfect. Also, the Sydney Sherrill high jump at the end is the perfect bow on the play.

What is your favorite non-FSU sports moment?

Growing up in Jacksonville in the late 80s/early 90s, everyone was an Atlanta Braves fan… except me. I went against the grain and cheered for their rivals at the time, the Pittsburgh Pirates. A pitcher was called up for the Pirates that had a really awesome name, Tim Wakefield. He became my favorite player and when he ended up on the Boston Red Sox, I changed my allegiance. I got to experience some of the “curse” for a few years watching the Sox squander several great players before ultimately having a gut punch in 2003 by Aaron Boone.

In 2004, the Sox seemed destined for a similar fate down 3-0 in the ALCS. Dave Roberts would steal second, Bill Mueller would bring him home, the Sox would take game four and ride into the history books. I can vividly remember sitting in a hotel room in Woodstock, Georgia watching as Boston won their first World Series since 1918. And Wakefield was part of it.

If it couldn’t be FSU, which college team would you root for?

Maybe Texas or TCU? I was born in the Longhorn State.

Which pro teams are you a fan of, if any?

Boston Red Sox as noted above.

If you could’ve played for FSU, what position would you have played and what number would you have worn?

Linebacker. Loved playing it in high school. I wore 88 in high school because I played WR/TE on offense as well. But that’s not a great linebacker number, I’d have tried for the number 10.

