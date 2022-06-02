There’s a lot going on with the quarterback position at Florida State.

First up, Jordan Travis and the ‘Noles will have a decision to make in terms of him staying for 2023 — with another year of eligibility after 2022, he’s got the chance to return to Tallahassee, but it is a little more complicated than that. Will FSU have a QB behind him that feels they need to play in 2023? How will the rest of the room play out?

FSU has offered two 2023 QBs last week and that is making people wonder if Chris Parson’s future is still with the Seminoles. Since the other two QBs got those offers, Parson has received offers from SMU and Mississippi State but it seems FSU wants two QBs from the ‘23 class.

The team offered Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins on the same day last week signifying that they are still seriously considering more options for the next QB class. Collins is set for an official visit with the ‘Noles while Glenn has connections with the staff and will make a recruiting decision by the end of the month.

All three high school QB prospects were also invited to the Elite 11 finals.

Ben and Logan also talk about the biggest impact transfers from Jared Verse to Trey Benson and Mycah Pittman and how they will all fit in. As a bonus, they also debate which position FSU is most set in.