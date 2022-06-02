FSU running back DJ Williams enters transfer portal

FLORIDA STATE - Redshirt junior running back D.J. Williams intends to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after graduating this summer. Williams joined the Seminoles as a transfer from Auburn in 2021 after starting in three games but appearing in 19 for the Tigers. As a Seminole, he appeared in six games and rushed for a total of 47 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into fall camp the running back room is expected to be very cramped in regards to competition for that starting role and his departure should open up another scholarship moving forward.

His career-high game for the ‘Noles came against UMass where he totaled 47 yards on 10 carries and a score.

