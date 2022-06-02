Quarterback McKenzie Milton announces retirement from football

A retirement well earned.

Former Florida State Seminoles and UCK Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton, who worked his way back from an injury so severe that it nearly cost him his leg, has announced that he’s officially stepping away from the game.

Milton started four games for FSU in 2021, appearing in six total while throwing for 775 yards and three touchdowns. While the stats never quite lined up with his Heisman-contending production pre-injury, the simple matter of returning to the field was a win in itself.

As for a potential new path, Milton has found a nice post-grad niche in the NIL market — after first venturing into advocacy when Florida’s bill allowing the deals nearly was killed, he’s become a major part of Dreamfield, which has also established itself with UCF athletes.

His full message:

There is no easy way to put or say this but my playing days of football have come to an end. With the culmination of the 2022 NFL draft it has become pretty evident that a path to the NFL is not realistic given the external variables. Having said that… I want to thank all of you for the love and support over the years. A 5’11 160lbs skinny Haole boy from Mililani, Hawaii was able to live out his football dream all the way in Florida and I’ll be forever grateful for that. To all my boys you already know what it is A lot of people will wonder what if he never got hurt what if this what if that? I asked myself those same questions for awhile too. It wasn’t until November 23 2021 (three year anniversary of my injury) where I saw my son for the first time on ultrasound and then understood why I went through what I went through. It took three years to put it all in perspective. I get goosebumps thinking about how divine it is that three years to the day I get hurt, is the same day I see my baby boy for the first time. As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father. And let me make a call out to all the dads out there..step up and lead your families!! God bless you all and much love

