The Seminole Wrap crew is continuing its season preview podcast series diving into the teams on Florida State’s schedule in 2022 through conversations with beat writers, podcasters or other insiders of the teams that FSU will have to go through to get the program back on the right track.

If you prefer written versions, we’ve got breakdowns for every team. Some including the Louisville Cardinals are already out. Others will be dropping over the next few weeks. Our podcast series will focus on big rivals or games that come at flex points in the season to get some additional nuance and expertise into these teams that go beyond the stat sheets.

In this episode, host Brian Pellerin talks to Tyler Nunez, a former employee of the Louisville athletic department, about the Cardinals. What went wrong in 2021? How can quarterback Malik Cunningham take the next step to uplift this roster? Is Scott Satterfield’s job in jeopardy?