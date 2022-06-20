2022 Florida State schedule previews: Breakdowns, analysis, podcasts

Everything you need to know about FSU’s opponents heading into the 2022 season

2022 holds a few twists and interesting games for Florida State — first and foremost, a matchup vs. the LSU Tigers in New Orleans, a week after taking on Duquesne in what should be FSU’s first season-opening win since 2016.

The Seminoles also welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Doak Campbell, a team that has shattered FSU’s confidence in two straight games in two different ways, while also playing the first-ever Friday matchup vs. the Florida Gators in a switch up to the longstanding rivalry.

From FSU Sports Info:

For only the second time, and first since 1955, FSU has three non-Saturday games in the regular season. Florida State’s first non-Saturday game is in the Sunday primetime slot on Labor Day Weekend against LSU in New Orleans. The Seminoles and Tigers last met in 1991, and Florida State holds a 7-2 lead in the all-time series. After an open date, Florida State opens ACC play on Friday night, Sept. 16, at Louisville. The Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown has also been guaranteed a primetime slot the day after Thanksgiving as FSU will host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25. This year will mark only the second time the teams have met in the regular season on a non-Saturday. The 1979 game was also held on Friday, and Florida State won that matchup 27-16 in Gainesville to complete an 11-0 regular season. The month of November features two ACC road games and two more non-conference games at home. Florida State takes on in-state rival Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 5 and then travels north to face Syracuse on Nov. 12. On Nov. 19, the Seminoles host Louisiana, and then FSU wraps up the regular season on Friday night against Florida.

As we work our way towards the start of Florida State Seminoles football season, Tomahawk Nation is taking the time to break down the Seminoles schedule. We’ve got a written preview series, in addition to podcasts featuring analysis from experts on each of the Seminoles' opponents.

Florida State Seminoles 2022 schedule

Duquesne Dukes, Saturday, August 27

LSU Tigers, Sunday, September 4 (New Orleans)

BYE WEEK

Louisville Cardinals (Away), Friday, September 16

Boston College Eagles, Saturday, September 24

Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday, October 1

NC State Wolfpack (Away), Saturday, October 8

Clemson Tigers, Saturday, October 15

BYE WEEK

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Saturday, October 29

Miami Hurricanes (Away), Saturday, November 5

Syracuse Orange (Away), Saturday, November 12

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Saturday, November 19

Florida Gators, Friday, November 25