Noles News: Former Noles prepare for NBA draft, football continues with positional camps

Football
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has been on fire in the recent recruiting trail, snagging 10 OL commitments in the 2022 class including the recent transfers. The Seminoles definitely had their eye on another top prospect at Big Man Camp, DJ Chester.
Can Alex Atkins snag another blue-chip lineman for #Noles? https://t.co/BVq9BrpgpG— The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) June 22, 2022
Florida State OT Robert Scott is seen as one of the top offensive tackles from 2023 draft eligible players. Multiple other sources including ESPN and Sports Illustrated also believe he’s top 10 at his position.
EARLY TOP 10 2023 OT LIST pic.twitter.com/fKeuHERG4b— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022
Jameis Winston is getting ready for that CPOY award next season.
6.22.22 @Jaboowins ⚜️— Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) June 22, 2022
: @sammylazzz_ #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/i05futA6iH
Tallahassee native Amari Gainer celebrated his birthday yesterday:
Happy birthday, Amari!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/U3QOZr22w0— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 22, 2022
Former FSU running back Cam Akers also celebrated his birthday:
HUMBLE B3AST.@thereal_cam3 appreciation birthday post. pic.twitter.com/pUuoOXq2Vw— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 22, 2022
Recent news on #Tribe24:
Florida State commit Jordan Pride has officially transferred to IMG Academy. The 4⭐️ 2024 DB will finish his high school career in a national powerhouse. @JordanPride5— MAX (@maxescarpio) June 22, 2022
Basketball
The NBA draft is just days away and the Seminoles prepared draft previews for each of their entries. Freshman John Butler is reportedly looked at as a second round pick, with teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors interested.
: John Butler— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 22, 2022
: https://t.co/zJ2U3vjf2a#NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/x7vJRr3un8
Malik Osborne is fresh off a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll likely sign with a team for the Summer League.
: Malik Osborne— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 21, 2022
: https://t.co/QQhpW7slgd#NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/1uGRJJ3p8h
Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff have created an incredible source for player development.
Best of the best #NBADraft— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 22, 2022
Most lottery picks in the last 10 drafts:
1. Kentucky
2. Duke
T3. Kansas
T3. UNC
T3. Gonzaga
T6. Indiana
T6. Arizona
T6. FSU pic.twitter.com/wtnLC6qnjI
FSU guard O’Mariah Gordon is ready for a big season with the Noles.
Can’t hold her back. Gotta let O attack @AirMariah | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/7CM2ygKdfc— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) June 22, 2022
All Sports
Florida States Trey Cunningham is officially a semifinalist for the Bowerman Award, which goes to the most outstanding track and field athlete for mens and women’s in the NCAA.
No surprises here— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 21, 2022
Trey ➡️ Semifinalist for The Bowerman #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1lR27SizSC
Here’s a look at the full list of participants that will compete in the USA track and field Championships.
We got a big crew heading out to Eugene for the USATF Championships— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 22, 2022
Here's everything you need⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/9O9jqVYH5g
Cecilie Finne-Ipsen has advanced to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs. The Seminoles have two alums competing.
Match Play Win For Cece.@floridastate's Cecilie Finne-Ipsen defeats Marine Grrffaut of @txst, 5&4, and advances to the match play round of 32 at the R&A Women's Amateur. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/R1mPgSpEFG— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 22, 2022
Former Nole Amelia Williamson has moved on to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs.
Match Play WIn For Amelia.@floridastate alumnus (@FSUSport) @AmeliaWgolf defeats Rosie Belsham of @Baylor, 2&1, and will play in the match play round of 32 on Thursday at the R&A Women's Amateur.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EJxQHSqOkL— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 22, 2022
Cal Raleigh treating his MLB days like he was in the batting cage:
California Raleigh— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 23, 2022
(That’s what Cal is short for, right?) pic.twitter.com/4gqrNZfgCW
