Noles News: Former Noles prepare for NBA draft, football continues with positional camps

Football

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has been on fire in the recent recruiting trail, snagging 10 OL commitments in the 2022 class including the recent transfers. The Seminoles definitely had their eye on another top prospect at Big Man Camp, DJ Chester.

Can Alex Atkins snag another blue-chip lineman for #Noles? https://t.co/BVq9BrpgpG — The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) June 22, 2022

Florida State OT Robert Scott is seen as one of the top offensive tackles from 2023 draft eligible players. Multiple other sources including ESPN and Sports Illustrated also believe he’s top 10 at his position.

EARLY TOP 10 2023 OT LIST pic.twitter.com/fKeuHERG4b — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022

Jameis Winston is getting ready for that CPOY award next season.

Tallahassee native Amari Gainer celebrated his birthday yesterday:

Former FSU running back Cam Akers also celebrated his birthday:

Recent news on #Tribe24:

Florida State commit Jordan Pride has officially transferred to IMG Academy. The 4⭐️ 2024 DB will finish his high school career in a national powerhouse. @JordanPride5 — MAX (@maxescarpio) June 22, 2022

Basketball

The NBA draft is just days away and the Seminoles prepared draft previews for each of their entries. Freshman John Butler is reportedly looked at as a second round pick, with teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors interested.

Malik Osborne is fresh off a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll likely sign with a team for the Summer League.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff have created an incredible source for player development.

Best of the best #NBADraft



Most lottery picks in the last 10 drafts:

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

T3. Kansas

T3. UNC

T3. Gonzaga

T6. Indiana

T6. Arizona

T6. FSU pic.twitter.com/wtnLC6qnjI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) June 22, 2022

FSU guard O’Mariah Gordon is ready for a big season with the Noles.

All Sports

Florida States Trey Cunningham is officially a semifinalist for the Bowerman Award, which goes to the most outstanding track and field athlete for mens and women’s in the NCAA.

No surprises here



Trey ➡️ Semifinalist for The Bowerman #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1lR27SizSC — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the full list of participants that will compete in the USA track and field Championships.

We got a big crew heading out to Eugene for the USATF Championships



Here's everything you need⬇️#OneTribe https://t.co/9O9jqVYH5g — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 22, 2022

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen has advanced to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs. The Seminoles have two alums competing.

Match Play Win For Cece.@floridastate's Cecilie Finne-Ipsen defeats Marine Grrffaut of @txst, 5&4, and advances to the match play round of 32 at the R&A Women's Amateur. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/R1mPgSpEFG — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 22, 2022

Former Nole Amelia Williamson has moved on to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs.

Match Play WIn For Amelia.@floridastate alumnus (@FSUSport) @AmeliaWgolf defeats Rosie Belsham of @Baylor, 2&1, and will play in the match play round of 32 on Thursday at the R&A Women's Amateur.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EJxQHSqOkL — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 22, 2022

