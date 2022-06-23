 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Former Noles prepare for NBA draft, football continues with positional camps

Is Robert Scott a top 10 offensive tackle?

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #3

RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15

RELATED: FSU recruiting: 2026 QB Jonah Winston gives his thoughts on Florida State

Football

FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has been on fire in the recent recruiting trail, snagging 10 OL commitments in the 2022 class including the recent transfers. The Seminoles definitely had their eye on another top prospect at Big Man Camp, DJ Chester.

Florida State OT Robert Scott is seen as one of the top offensive tackles from 2023 draft eligible players. Multiple other sources including ESPN and Sports Illustrated also believe he’s top 10 at his position.

Jameis Winston is getting ready for that CPOY award next season.

Tallahassee native Amari Gainer celebrated his birthday yesterday:

Former FSU running back Cam Akers also celebrated his birthday:

Recent news on #Tribe24:

Basketball

The NBA draft is just days away and the Seminoles prepared draft previews for each of their entries. Freshman John Butler is reportedly looked at as a second round pick, with teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors interested.

RELATED: FSU Hoops podcast: the roster is set!

Malik Osborne is fresh off a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll likely sign with a team for the Summer League.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff have created an incredible source for player development.

FSU guard O’Mariah Gordon is ready for a big season with the Noles.

All Sports

Florida States Trey Cunningham is officially a semifinalist for the Bowerman Award, which goes to the most outstanding track and field athlete for mens and women’s in the NCAA.

Here’s a look at the full list of participants that will compete in the USA track and field Championships.

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen has advanced to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs. The Seminoles have two alums competing.

Former Nole Amelia Williamson has moved on to the round of 32 in the R&A Women’s Amateurs.

Cal Raleigh treating his MLB days like he was in the batting cage:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...