Live updates: FSU newcomers speak with the media

FLORIDA STATE — Transfers and newcomers are set to speak with the media today at noon.

A stellar lineup is in store that includes offensive linemen Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, Qae’shon Sapp, Jazston Turnetine, and Antavious Woody, alongside defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase and tight end Jerrale Powers.

The last-minute additions of Turnetine and Tifase put a stamp on a 20th-ranked recruiting class for 2022 adding to both fronts which have been in question throughout recent years and have had major upgrades coming from the portal and the high school ranks.

If you want to know what all of the newcomers have to say about why they chose FSU, their opinion on rebuilding the program, what they see in the coaching staff, teammates, and more, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the quotes and updates in the comments section below, as well as on our Twitter.