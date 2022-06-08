Noles News: Boosters hire new prez, digging into defensive stats

Off the top, some relatively big news — Florida State’s fundraising arm, Seminole Boosters, Inc., has hired a new CEO and president: Stephen Ponder.

From the press release:

Ponder led the ultra-successful Forward Together Campaign at Ole Miss that surpassed its $150 million goal by $20 million while serving as Senior Executive Associate Athletics Director from 2012-16 and Deputy Athletics Director in 2016-17. He also was responsible for oversight and project management on a $100 million football facilities improvement project, a $95 million basketball facility project as well as a baseball and a varsity sport facility. Prior to Ole Miss, Ponder was Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations at Arizona State where he is credited with increasing athletics fundraising from $7.5 million when he joined the Sun Devils in 2006 to $25 million in 2012. Recruiting

Football

In the latest edition of his By the Numbers series, Ben Meyerson takes a look at the duo of Akeem Dent and Jammie Robinson and why the numbers show they have the chance to be elite.

Dropped 20lbs this week with the Flu weighing 174 on game day..whole team had the bug this week with hundreds of IV’s given out. Still went out there and fought! Excited to see what the guys do this year with that’s same grit https://t.co/as9lzIuYdF — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) June 8, 2022

Basketball

It's amazing when your child gets to live his dream of playing basketball with @FSUHoops for legendary @FSUCoachHam & his staff, but when the man Jesus Shuttlesworth stops in (aka @ItsMeRayAllen) & puts you through a morning workout? Very cool! Love you, Tom! #GONOLES #EPND pic.twitter.com/gEXOnakBPS — Jeff House (@BBbyJeffHouse) June 7, 2022

Baba Miller has officially signed with Florida State:

.@terance_mann went to work. #ClipperNation! Take a look at the best moments of T-Mann from the 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/Jhrg7vJK1i — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 7, 2022

Baseball

TAYLOR WALLS WALK OFF!



Walls hits a 3-run in the 10th! @RaysBaseball win 4-3 over the Cards! #Raysup pic.twitter.com/Tmp1jpftYs — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 8, 2022

Shane Drohan stuck out 14 over 5.2 innings with 32 swings and misses for Greenville tonight. Sheesh. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 8, 2022

Ross Dunn is leaving the FSU baseball program:

This is becoming too popular of a trend.



2021 recruiting class: 7 of 13 gone

2020: 9 of 15 gone

2019: 7 of 13 gone



And I expect more from each of those classes to enter the portal.



Talent is coming for #FSU but it has to be developed. Kids aren’t growing in the system. https://t.co/ZTuVgbDqvV — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) June 7, 2022

Softball

We’ve got a little sneak peek of Florida State’s 2023 season — Gwyn Rhodes breaks down the field in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational.

Some other big news — FSU’s ace Kathryn Sandercock is coming back for another season:

.@FSU_Softball ace Kathryn Sandercock officially announced that she will return for her "super senior" season in 2023.



Sandercock, a 2-time All-American, earned 30 wins and a 1.44 ERA during the 2022 campaign. — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 8, 2022

All Sports

.@ChaseSeiffert is IN ✅



He has qualified for his first U.S. Open ⛳️



Chase was a two-time All-ACC selection and an All-American at @floridastate from 2011-13.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/dUvIJosaMe — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) June 7, 2022

FSU track is set for the national championships in Oregon — here’s the full rundown from FSU Sports Info:

The Florida State track and field will look to bring home some hardware this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Action will take place Wednesday through Saturday. The men will compete on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) and Friday (8 p.m.) while the women will take the stage on Thursday (8:30 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.).

How to Watch

The ESPN networks will have coverage all four days of the championships. Wednesday’s and Friday’s track events will be broadcasted live on ESPN2. Thursday’s track action will be live on ESPNU while Saturday’s races on the track will be broadcasted on ESPN. All field events can be seen via live stream on ESPN3.

What's a perfect ending to Trey's collegiate career?



"A win at the National Championships." #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/qchQ3F2qKy — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 7, 2022

The Squad

Men

Jeremiah Davis (Long Jump and Triple Jump)

Isaac Grimes (Long Jump)

Jacore Irving (Triple Jump)

Taylor Banks (100m Dash

Jo’Vaughn Martin (100m Dash)

Trey Cunningham (110m Hurdles)

Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m run, 10,000m run)

Ahmed Muhumed (5000m Run)

4x100m relay (Taylor Banks, Amir Willis, Don’dre Swint, Jo’Vaughn Martin

4x400m relay (Alex Collier, Sean Watkins Jr., James Rivera, DaeQwan Butler)

Women

Edidiong Odiong (100m dash, 200m dash)

Amani Heaven (Discus)

Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin)

Sara Zabarino (Javelin)

4x100m relay (Edidiong Odiong, Savy’on Toombs, Ka’Tia Seymour, Ashley Seymour)