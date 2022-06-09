 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Football continues their hunt for a star receiver, basketball preps for a new season

Coach Hamilton speaks on plans ahead

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida States Warrick Dunn was a monster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 1,000 scrimmage yards in 11 seasons during his professional career.

The Noles are back in the weight room, preparing for the 2022 season:

Former Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey going at it in Rams minicamp against one of the NFL’s highest paid receivers, Cooper Kupp.

Cam Akers also takes the field with the defending world champs, getting comfortable with his old college number.

Former Seminole Brad Johnson was inducted into the Sports Club Hall of Fame in Tampa Bay last night.

Five-star 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams was recently spotted with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins at FIU’s Mega Camp.

Basketball

Head coach Leonard Hamilton is ready for a brand new season with a younger, more athletic team.

FSU hoops newest commit Baba Miller joined Max Escarpio to talk about his decision to join the Noles.

All Sports

Parker Messick has been named second team All-American, while freshman Jaime Ferrer was part of the freshman All-American squad.

FSU’s track team is currently competing in the nations final races, facing teams from different conferences to find the fastest times in the relay and short meter runs.

They finished the day No.2 in the country yesterday, and will prepare for the finale today.

The Seminoles finished in the top ten in four different competitions.

Florida States Brett Roberts and Frederik Kjettrup have been named All-Americans for the 2021-22 season.

