Noles News: Football continues their hunt for a star receiver, basketball preps for a new season

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida States Warrick Dunn was a monster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recording 1,000 scrimmage yards in 11 seasons during his professional career.

Warrick Dunn had 11 seasons with 1,000 scrimmage yards.



The only RBs in NFL history with more were Emmitt Smith (14) and Frank Gore (12).@WarrickDunn was a special player. pic.twitter.com/OsLYAmNYPD — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 8, 2022

The Noles are back in the weight room, preparing for the 2022 season:

Former Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey going at it in Rams minicamp against one of the NFL’s highest paid receivers, Cooper Kupp.

Cam Akers also takes the field with the defending world champs, getting comfortable with his old college number.

Back between the lines. pic.twitter.com/PXuDM4DP1P — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 7, 2022

Former Seminole Brad Johnson was inducted into the Sports Club Hall of Fame in Tampa Bay last night.

Very thankful and honored to be inducted into the Sports Club of Tampa Bay HOF #sportscluboftampabay #bucs #tampa pic.twitter.com/eaIXxjUg6L — Brad Johnson “BigBadBrad14” (@Brad_Johnson_14) June 9, 2022

Five-star 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams was recently spotted with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins at FIU’s Mega Camp.

Basketball

Head coach Leonard Hamilton is ready for a brand new season with a younger, more athletic team.

FSU hoops newest commit Baba Miller joined Max Escarpio to talk about his decision to join the Noles.

All Sports

Parker Messick has been named second team All-American, while freshman Jaime Ferrer was part of the freshman All-American squad.

-



Parker Messick and Jaime Ferrer have been recognized for their outstanding seasons!#Noles pic.twitter.com/tWpbpIV1PR — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 8, 2022

FSU’s track team is currently competing in the nations final races, facing teams from different conferences to find the fastest times in the relay and short meter runs.

Another one for the



Adriaan finishes seventh in the 10,000m run with a time of 28:18.28 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mTW0eAJnds — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 9, 2022

They finished the day No.2 in the country yesterday, and will prepare for the finale today.

2️⃣ in the finals. Let’s go get some hardware



Jeremiah and Isaac each go 7.74m in the long jump to qualify for the finals.



You can watch it here https://t.co/EOZyMT6vT3#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/I9UppbOoA7 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 9, 2022

The Seminoles finished in the top ten in four different competitions.

What an effort from the Jump Squad



Jeremiah goes 8.00m to tie for the lead but loses on a tiebreaker to take second. Isaac finishes third with a mark of 7.97m #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/tTv1ODv58g — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) June 9, 2022

Florida States Brett Roberts and Frederik Kjettrup have been named All-Americans for the 2021-22 season.