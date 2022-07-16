Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Evenflow58

Here at Tomahawk Nation, we’re lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce, and elevate the content we put out here covering Florida State athletics, both on the front lines as well as behind the scenes.

It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human behind the words — we’re here to fix that. Each week, we’ll be giving some insight into the people that make TN’s engine purr.

Up next another Tomahawk Nation OG, writer, and long-time staff member, Evan, aka evenflow58.

Evan is our go to for any free technical advice on projects the site is considering, the man I call every week to help me remember how to clear out the cookies and history from my computer, and former groupie to the Pearl Jam groupies, our own evenflow58.

What was the deciding factor in your decision to attend FSU in Tallahassee?

I grew up an FSU fan as my parents met there and were always big sports fans. When I was just a youngin’ I would wear almost only FSU apparel, so I was brainwashed early.

After moving up to Virginia in high school I wanted to escape the cold and FSU had a good computer science program, so it worked out. I also still had in-state tuition for Florida, making it kind of a no brainer.

Who is your all-time favorite FSU football player?

That’s a tough one because there’s so many fun ones but I think I tend towards the running backs, so I’ll go with Warrick Dunn. Not only is he one of the best human beings but he’s also a great running back and helped bring FSU its first championship.

{Without this play, FSU would not have played for the 1993 National Championship}

His ability to just not take a beating from defenders was always an incredible thing to watch. Combine that with his vision and you had quite a few electric runs in his career.

Honorable mention goes to Greg Jones because the things that man did to people should be illegal.

{Greg Jones credits his healthy diet}

Which Seminole highlight makes you the happiest when you watch it?

I kind of noted it above but Greg Jones on Dexter Reid. I had never seen somebody punch another man’s soul out of his body, but Dexter Reid now roams the wastelands of purgatory looking for his body haunted by the visage of Mr. Jones.

Which was the most memorable FSU game you witnessed live, at Doak or elsewhere as a visitor?

Probably my freshman year of college when a Rix led FSU team beat up Florida. FSU had the game in the bag but held UF on the goal line and were headed off to the Orange Bowl. We all got to throw oranges on the field and the UF players looked pretty dejected after that stand. It was really cool watching the team play for nothing but to stick it to UF at that point.

What was your course of study in college and what is your current occupation?

I ended up with a MIS (Management Information Systems) major and Computer Science minor. There was too much silly math for me to major in CS. I build fancy web sites and systems in the AWS cloud.

What was your favorite spot on campus or in Tallahassee when you were a student?

Landis was always a great spot for me. I spent a good bit of time studying on the green and playing a bit of frisbee. There was always somebody you knew out and it was nice sitting beneath the trees.

What is your favorite non-football FSU sports moment?

Spending hours at Dick Howser was always great. I got to watch some pretty good teams and seeing Stephen Drew send Miami packing was a good one.

I think I’d have to go with rushing the basketball court when FSU beat Duke in 2001. I don’t remember a ton of the game itself, but I do remember it went to OT when FSU won. It was really cool to see the fans the team drew, even though there were a lot of Duke fans going to school at FSU and getting to celebrate with them on the floor felt like a very real college experience.

What is your favorite non-FSU sports moment?

I don’t think those memories are appropriate for this web site, so I’ll pick another that’s still pretty high on the list.

I lived in DeGraff Hall across Tennessee Street, but not the current one. The old one that was original a segregation dorm. People didn’t want to spend any time in their rooms because they weren’t great, so we all spent a lot of time together in the lounge area. Those people were my family for the rest of college, and I still keep up with them from time to time.

If it couldn’t be FSU, which college team would you root for?

I guess it would end up being Virginia Tech. I moved up to Virginia in high school and it was the only other school I applied to. I’m much more interested in teams I have some connection with, which is why I’m not a big pro sports fan, so whatever school I attended would have probably gotten my loyalty.

Which pro teams are you a fan of, if any?

I grew up in South Florida, so I root for those pro sports teams (Dolphins, Heat, Panthers). I’m not a big pro sports fan and have become less and less of one as I’ve had kids and struggle more to follow them.

If you could’ve played for FSU, what position would you have played and what number would you have worn?

I love baseball but I’m terrible at it. I would have played catcher because that’s what I grew up playing, mostly because other players were afraid to get behind the plate. It would have been pretty cool to play with the Animals backing you and I have a slow bat so that right field fence looks enticing.

I would like to thank Evan for his contributions to Tomahawk Nation over the years and for sharing his FSU experiences with the Tomahawk Nation Community.

