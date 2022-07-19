FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 football roster was updated on Tuesday, as well as the media guide released, and alongside adding newcomers, there were a few significant weight changes.

The roster mostly stayed the same but with this release, we got a glimpse and a further look into the strength and conditioning program spearheaded by coach Josh Storms.

Defensive lineman Fabian Lovett (6’4”) gained 12 pounds since the spring roster was released jumping up from 306 to 318 while Jared Verse (6’4”) dropped to 248 from 251. Sticking with the defensive line Ayobami Tifase (6’4”) was added to the roster coming in at 355 pounds and Shambre Jackson (6’3”) added on 15 moving from 263 to 278.

The offensive side of the ball is where most of the changes were made. Quarterback Jordan Travis gained 11 lbs since spring when he was listed at 201. Adding on the extra weight to his 6’1” frame shouldn't affect his mobility and will only help him when taking hits on scramble drills and designed runs. Freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy (6’2”) was able to trim down a bit from 223 to 214.

Related FSU announces 3 ACC media day attendees

Speaking of scrambling, the big men up front also had some major weight changes. Offensive lineman Maurice Smith (6’3’) jumped from 271 to 288 and Robert Scott (6’5”) added almost 20 pounds moving up to 334. Kayden Lyles (6’3) dropped from 321 to 315 and transfer lineman Jazton Turnetine (6’7’) cut down from 342 to 336.

A few newcomers were added to the list. Linemen Julian Armella (6’6”) 314, Qae’shon Sapp (6’4”) 355, and Antavious Woody (6’3’) 293 all have an official starting point on the roster.

FSU’s 2022 media guide, giving an inside look at this year team, was also released, showcasing opponent previews and personnel bios amongst other stats of note: