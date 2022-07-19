 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State updates 2022 roster, releases media guide

Newcomers added along with some big gains and losses.

By Tommy Mire
/ new
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 football roster was updated on Tuesday, as well as the media guide released, and alongside adding newcomers, there were a few significant weight changes.

The roster mostly stayed the same but with this release, we got a glimpse and a further look into the strength and conditioning program spearheaded by coach Josh Storms.

Defensive lineman Fabian Lovett (6’4”) gained 12 pounds since the spring roster was released jumping up from 306 to 318 while Jared Verse (6’4”) dropped to 248 from 251. Sticking with the defensive line Ayobami Tifase (6’4”) was added to the roster coming in at 355 pounds and Shambre Jackson (6’3”) added on 15 moving from 263 to 278.

The offensive side of the ball is where most of the changes were made. Quarterback Jordan Travis gained 11 lbs since spring when he was listed at 201. Adding on the extra weight to his 6’1” frame shouldn't affect his mobility and will only help him when taking hits on scramble drills and designed runs. Freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy (6’2”) was able to trim down a bit from 223 to 214.

Speaking of scrambling, the big men up front also had some major weight changes. Offensive lineman Maurice Smith (6’3’) jumped from 271 to 288 and Robert Scott (6’5”) added almost 20 pounds moving up to 334. Kayden Lyles (6’3) dropped from 321 to 315 and transfer lineman Jazton Turnetine (6’7’) cut down from 342 to 336.

A few newcomers were added to the list. Linemen Julian Armella (6’6”) 314, Qae’shon Sapp (6’4”) 355, and Antavious Woody (6’3’) 293 all have an official starting point on the roster.

FSU’s 2022 media guide, giving an inside look at this year team, was also released, showcasing opponent previews and personnel bios amongst other stats of note:

2022 Florida State Seminoles football roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year Hometown High School
Number Name Position Height Weight Year Hometown High School
0 Fabien Lovett Defensive Tackle 6'4" 318 Redshirt Junior Vicksburg, Miss. Olive Branch
0 Ja’Khi Douglas Wide Receiver 5'9" 193 Redshirt Sophomore Houma, La. Terrebonne
1 Jarques McClellion Defensive Back 6'0" 180 Redshirt Senior Delray Beach, Fla. American Heritage School
1 Winston Wright, Jr. Wide Receiver 5'10" 183 Redshirt Junior Savannah, Ga. Memorial Day School
3 Kevin Knowles II Defensive Back 5'11" 185 Sophomore Hollywood, Fla. McArthur
3 Trey Benson Running Back 6'1" 215 Redshirt Sophomore Greenville, Miss. St. Joseph Catholic
4 Kalen DeLoach Linebacker 6'1" 211 Redshirt Junior Savannah, Ga. Islands
4 Mycah Pittman Wide Receiver 5'11" 203 Redshirt Junior Tampa, Fla. Calabasas (Calif.)
5 Deuce Spann Wide Receiver 6'4" 203 Redshirt Sophomore St. Petersburg, Fla. Lakewood
5 Jared Verse Defensive End 6'4" 248 Redshirt Sophomore Dayton, Ohio Central Columbia (Penn.)
6 Dennis Briggs, Jr. Defensive End 6'4" 280 Redshirt Junior Kissimmee, Fla. Gateway
6 Keyshawn Helton Wide Receiver 5'9" 175 Redshirt Senior Pensacola, Fla. West Florida
7 Jarrian Jones Defensive Back 6'0" 189 Redshirt Junior Magee, Miss. Northwest Rankin
8 Renardo Green Defensive Back 6'0" 185 Redshirt Junior Orlando, Fla. Wekiva
8 Treshaun Ward Running Back 5'10" 192 Redshirt Sophomore Plant City, Fla. Tampa Bay Tech
9 Derrick McLendon II Defensive End 6'4" 245 Redshirt Sophomore Decatur, Ga. Tucker
9 Lawrance Toafili Running Back 6'0" 187 Redshirt Sophomore St. Petersburg, Fla. Pinellas Park
10 AJ Duffy Quarterback 6'2" 214 Freshman Murrieta, Calif. Rancho Verde
10 Jammie Robinson Defensive Back 5'11" 203 Redshirt Junior Cordele, Ga. Lee County
11 Malik McClain Wide Receiver 6'4" 200 Sophomore Daphne, Ala. IMG Academy (Fla.)
11 Sam McCall Defensive Back 6'1" 187 Freshman Lakeland, Fla. Lake Gibson
12 Dylan McNamara Quarterback 6'2" 213 Freshman Naples, Fla. Barron Collier
12 Jarrett Jackson Defensive Tackle 6'6" 300 Redshirt Junior Riviera Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Gardens
13 Omarion Cooper Defensive Back 6'0" 188 Sophomore Lehigh Acres, Fla. Lehigh Senior
13 Jordan Travis Quarterback 6'1" 212 Redshirt Junior West Palm Beach, Fla. The Benjamin School
14 Johnny Wilson Wide Receiver 6'7" 235 Redshirt Sophomore Pacoima, Calif. Calabasas
15 Gino English Quarterback 6'1" 195 Redshirt Sophomore Winter Park, Fla. Winter Park
15 Tatum Bethune Linebacker 6'1" 230 Redshirt Junior Miami, Fla. Miami Central
18 Tate Rodemaker Quarterback 6'4" 196 Redshirt Sophomore Valdosta, Ga. Valdosta
18 Travis Jay Defensive Back 6'2" 198 Redshirt Sophomore Greenville, Fla. Madison County
19 Wyatt Rector Tight End 6'2" 233 Redshirt Junior Leesburg, Fla. Leesburg
20 Azareye’h Thomas Defensive Back 6'2" 188 Freshman Niceville, Fla. Niceville
21 Darion Williamson Wide Receiver 6'3" 200 Redshirt Sophomore Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood
21 Greedy Vance Defensive Back 5'11" 170 Redshirt Sophomore Kenner, La. Edna Karr
22 CJ Campbell Running Back 5'9" 198 Redshirt Freshman Kaplan, La. Bay (Fla.)
23 Sidney Williams Defensive Back 6'1" 190 Redshirt Sophomore New Orleans, La. Vigor (Ala.)
24 Mike Roussos Wide Receiver 6'1" 200 Redshirt Senior New Port Richey, Fla. River Ridge
27 Akeem Dent Defensive Back 6'1" 199 Redshirt Junior Pahokee, Fla. Palm Beach Central
28 Brendan Gant Linebacker 6'2" 200 Redshirt Junior Lakeland, Fla. Kathleen
29 Alex Mastromanno Punter 6'1" 220 Redshirt Sophomore Melbourne, Australia Brighton Grammar
29 Rodney Hill Running Back 5'10" 186 Freshman Statesboro, Ga. Bulloch Academy
30 DJ Daniels Tight End 6'2" 230 Redshirt Sophomore Wilson, N.C. Fike
31 Demorie Tate Defensive Back 6'1" 194 Redshirt Sophomore Orlando, Fla. Freedom
32 Jeremiah Giedrys Wide Receiver 6'1" 196 Redshirt Sophomore Fernandina Beach, Fla. Fernandina Beach
32 Stephen Dix, Jr. Linebacker 6'2" 237 Redshirt Sophomore Orlando, Fla. Dr. Phillips
33 Amari Gainer Linebacker 6'3" 225 Redshirt Junior Tallahassee, Fla. Chiles
35 Leonard Warner III Defensive End 6'4" 247 Redshirt Senior Snellville, Ga. Brookwood
36 Omar Graham, Jr. Linebacker 6'1" 226 Freshman Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan
37 Christian White Defensive Back 5'11" 170 Freshman Ellenwood, Ga. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
38 Shyheim Brown Defensive Back 6'2" 205 Redshirt Freshman Lake City, Fla. Columbia
39 Jaden Floyd Defensive Back 5'11" 201 Redshirt Freshman Winter Garden, Fla. West Orange
39 Vance Nicklaus Tight End 6'5" 237 Redshirt Freshman Norcross, Ga. Wesleyan School
40 Jorden McCaslin Linebacker 6'0" 217 Freshman Tampa, Fla. Wesley Chapel
41 AJ Cottrill Linebacker 6'0" 216 Freshman Tampa, Fla. Jesuit
42 Garrett Murray Long Snapper 6'0" 240 Redshirt Junior Tampa, Fla. Plant
42 Harold Stubbs IV Defensive Back 5'11" 170 Freshman Jacksonville, Fla. Oakleaf
43 Mac Chiumento Punter 6'4" 213 Freshman Daytona Beach, Fla. Seabreeze
44 Joshua Farmer Defensive Tackle 6'3" 304 Redshirt Freshman Port St. Joe, Fla. Gadsden County
45 Preston Daniel Tight End 6'4" 242 Redshirt Sophomore Memphis, Tenn. Evangelical Christian
46 DJ Lundy Linebacker 6'1" 232 Redshirt Sophomore Ocilla, Ga. Irwin County
47 Alex Williams Defensive Back 6'1" 195 Freshman Wewahitchka, Fla. Wewahitchka
47 Jimmy Casey Tight End 6'7" 242 Freshman Quakertown, Penn. The Peddie School
48 Jackson West Tight End 6'4" 243 Sophomore Huntsville, Ala. Huntsville
49 James Rosenberry, Jr. Long Snapper 6'0" 212 Redshirt Junior Delaware, Ohio Olentangy
51 Antavious Woody Offensive Line 6'3" 293 Freshman Welch, Ala. LaFayette
51 Chase Oliver Linebacker 6'1" 197 Redshirt Sophomore Ocala, Fla. Trinity Catholic
52 George Wilson, Jr. Defensive Line 6'4" 215 Redshirt Freshman Virginia Beach, Virginia Green Run
52 Robert Scott, Jr. Offensive Line 6'5" 334 Redshirt Sophomore Conway, Ark. Conway
53 Maurice Smith Offensive Line 6'3" 288 Redshirt Sophomore Miami, Fla. Miami Central
54 Byron Turner, Jr. Defensive Line 6'4" 237 Redshirt Freshman Port Sulpher, La. St. Augustine
54 Kayden Lyles Offensive Line 6'3" 315 Redshirt Senior Tampa, Fla. Middleton (Wisc.)
55 Ayobami Tifase Defensive Line 6'4" 303 Freshman Baltimore, Md. Concordia Prep
55 Qae’shon Sapp Offensive Line 6'4" 335 Freshman Leesburg, Ga. Lee County
56 Patrick Payton Defensive Line 6'5" 248 Redshirt Freshman Miami, Fla. Miami Northwestern
56 Zane Herring Offensive Line 6'5" 302 Redshirt Sophomore Madison, Fla. Madison County
57 Aaron Hester Defensive Line 6'2" 233 Freshman Jacksonville, Fla. Fletcher
58 Bless Harris Offensive Line 6'5" 308 Redshirt Junior New Orleans, La. St. Augustine
58 Emile Aime Linebacker 5'9" 227 Redshirt Freshman Miami Gardens, Fla. University School
63 Colin King Offensive Line 6'4" 286 Freshman Ormond Beach, Fla. Spruce Creek
64 David Stickle Offensive Line 6'3" 267 Redshirt Sophomore Pace, Fla. Pace
65 Rod Orr Offensive Line 6'6" 300 Redshirt Freshman Gadsden, Ala. Gadsden City
66 Ben Ostaszewski Offensive Line 6'3" 310 Redshirt Sophomore Cumming, Ga. North Forsyth
67 Thomas Shrader Offensive Line 6'5" 300 Redshirt Sophomore Venice, Fla. Venice
68 LaNard Toney Offensive Line 6'0" 302 Freshman Rockledge, Fla. Cocoa
69 Kanaya Charlton Offensive Line 6'5" 342 Freshman Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick
70 Lloyd Willis Offensive Line 6'7" 306 Redshirt Sophomore Miami, Fla. Killian
71 D’Mitri Emmanuel Offensive Line 6'2" 300 Redshirt Senior Charlotte, N.C. Marvin Ridge
72 Julian Armella Offensive Line 6'6" 314 Freshman Miami, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
73 Jaylen Early Offensive Line 6'4" 338 Freshman Duncanville, Texas Duncanville
75 Dillan Gibbons Offensive Line 6'5" 327 Redshirt Senior St. Petersburg, Fla. Clearwater Central Catholic
76 Darius Washington Offensive Line 6'4" 300 Redshirt Sophomore Pensacola, Fla. West Florida
77 Bryson Estes Offensive Line 6'3" 302 Redshirt Freshman McDonough, Ga. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
78 Daughtry Richardson Offensive Line 6'5" 285 Freshman Miami, Fla. Miami Central
79 Jazston Turnetine Offensive Line 6'7" 336 Redshirt Senior Ellenwood, Ga. Stockbridge
80 Ontaria Wilson Wide Receiver 6'0" 175 Redshirt Senior Ashburn, Ga. Turner County
81 Joshua Burrell Wide Receiver 6'2" 217 Redshirt Freshman Blythewood, S.C. Blythewood
82 Austin White Tight End 6'5" 254 Redshirt Sophomore Tampa, Fla. Tampa Catholic
84 Fernando Padron Wide Receiver 5'9" 168 Redshirt Junior Weston, Fla. Cypress Bay
85 Markeston Douglas Tight End 6'4" 270 Redshirt Sophomore Brownsville, Tenn. Haywood
86 Brian Courtney Tight End 6'3" 233 Freshman Ashburn, Va. Independence
87 Camren McDonald Tight End 6'4" 245 Redshirt Senior Long Beach, Calif. Long Beach Poly
88 Kentron Poitier Wide Receiver 6'3" 205 Redshirt Sophomore Coconut Grove, Fla. Miami Palmetto
88 Ryan Fitzgerald Kicker 6'1" 198 Redshirt Sophomore Coolidge, Ga. Colquitt County
89 Jerrale Powers Tight End 6'4" 245 Freshman Fort Worth, Texas Duncanville
90 Bishop Thomas Defensive Line 6'2" 290 Freshman New Orleans, La. Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)
91 Robert Cooper Defensive Tackle 6'2" 335 Redshirt Senior Lilburn, Ga. South Gwinnett
92 Liam McCormick Defensive Line 6'3" 264 Redshirt Freshman Islip, N.Y. IMG Academy (Fla.)
93 Malakai Menzer Defensive Line 6'1" 258 Redshirt Sophomore Punta Gorda, Fla. Charlotte
94 George Sklavenitis Defensive Line 6'2" 233 Freshman Cooper City, Fla. Chaminade-Madonna
95 Daniel Lyons Defensive Line 6'4" 282 Freshman Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior
96 Dante Anderson Defensive Line 6'3" 233 Freshman Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior
97 Aidan Shahriari Kicker 5'11" 185 Redshirt Sophomore Clearwater, Fla. Calvary Christian
97 Shambre Jackson Defensive Line 6'3" 278 Redshirt Freshman Orlando, Fla. Boone
98 Zane Smith Punter 6'0" 225 Redshirt Freshman North Myrtle Beach, S.C. North Myrtle Beach
99 Malcolm Ray Defensive Tackle 6'2" 285 Redshirt Sophomore Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Carol City
99 Max Larson Kicker 5'10" 185 Redshirt Freshman Davie, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
2022 Florida State Seminoles football roster

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...