FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles 2022-2023 football roster was updated on Tuesday, as well as the media guide released, and alongside adding newcomers, there were a few significant weight changes.
The roster mostly stayed the same but with this release, we got a glimpse and a further look into the strength and conditioning program spearheaded by coach Josh Storms.
Defensive lineman Fabian Lovett (6’4”) gained 12 pounds since the spring roster was released jumping up from 306 to 318 while Jared Verse (6’4”) dropped to 248 from 251. Sticking with the defensive line Ayobami Tifase (6’4”) was added to the roster coming in at 355 pounds and Shambre Jackson (6’3”) added on 15 moving from 263 to 278.
The offensive side of the ball is where most of the changes were made. Quarterback Jordan Travis gained 11 lbs since spring when he was listed at 201. Adding on the extra weight to his 6’1” frame shouldn't affect his mobility and will only help him when taking hits on scramble drills and designed runs. Freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy (6’2”) was able to trim down a bit from 223 to 214.
Speaking of scrambling, the big men up front also had some major weight changes. Offensive lineman Maurice Smith (6’3’) jumped from 271 to 288 and Robert Scott (6’5”) added almost 20 pounds moving up to 334. Kayden Lyles (6’3) dropped from 321 to 315 and transfer lineman Jazton Turnetine (6’7’) cut down from 342 to 336.
A few newcomers were added to the list. Linemen Julian Armella (6’6”) 314, Qae’shon Sapp (6’4”) 355, and Antavious Woody (6’3’) 293 all have an official starting point on the roster.
FSU’s 2022 media guide, giving an inside look at this year team, was also released, showcasing opponent previews and personnel bios amongst other stats of note:
2022 Florida State Seminoles football roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Hometown
|High School
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|Hometown
|High School
|0
|Fabien Lovett
|Defensive Tackle
|6'4"
|318
|Redshirt Junior
|Vicksburg, Miss.
|Olive Branch
|0
|Ja’Khi Douglas
|Wide Receiver
|5'9"
|193
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Houma, La.
|Terrebonne
|1
|Jarques McClellion
|Defensive Back
|6'0"
|180
|Redshirt Senior
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|American Heritage School
|1
|Winston Wright, Jr.
|Wide Receiver
|5'10"
|183
|Redshirt Junior
|Savannah, Ga.
|Memorial Day School
|3
|Kevin Knowles II
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|185
|Sophomore
|Hollywood, Fla.
|McArthur
|3
|Trey Benson
|Running Back
|6'1"
|215
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Greenville, Miss.
|St. Joseph Catholic
|4
|Kalen DeLoach
|Linebacker
|6'1"
|211
|Redshirt Junior
|Savannah, Ga.
|Islands
|4
|Mycah Pittman
|Wide Receiver
|5'11"
|203
|Redshirt Junior
|Tampa, Fla.
|Calabasas (Calif.)
|5
|Deuce Spann
|Wide Receiver
|6'4"
|203
|Redshirt Sophomore
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Lakewood
|5
|Jared Verse
|Defensive End
|6'4"
|248
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Dayton, Ohio
|Central Columbia (Penn.)
|6
|Dennis Briggs, Jr.
|Defensive End
|6'4"
|280
|Redshirt Junior
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|Gateway
|6
|Keyshawn Helton
|Wide Receiver
|5'9"
|175
|Redshirt Senior
|Pensacola, Fla.
|West Florida
|7
|Jarrian Jones
|Defensive Back
|6'0"
|189
|Redshirt Junior
|Magee, Miss.
|Northwest Rankin
|8
|Renardo Green
|Defensive Back
|6'0"
|185
|Redshirt Junior
|Orlando, Fla.
|Wekiva
|8
|Treshaun Ward
|Running Back
|5'10"
|192
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Plant City, Fla.
|Tampa Bay Tech
|9
|Derrick McLendon II
|Defensive End
|6'4"
|245
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Decatur, Ga.
|Tucker
|9
|Lawrance Toafili
|Running Back
|6'0"
|187
|Redshirt Sophomore
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Pinellas Park
|10
|AJ Duffy
|Quarterback
|6'2"
|214
|Freshman
|Murrieta, Calif.
|Rancho Verde
|10
|Jammie Robinson
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|203
|Redshirt Junior
|Cordele, Ga.
|Lee County
|11
|Malik McClain
|Wide Receiver
|6'4"
|200
|Sophomore
|Daphne, Ala.
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|11
|Sam McCall
|Defensive Back
|6'1"
|187
|Freshman
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Lake Gibson
|12
|Dylan McNamara
|Quarterback
|6'2"
|213
|Freshman
|Naples, Fla.
|Barron Collier
|12
|Jarrett Jackson
|Defensive Tackle
|6'6"
|300
|Redshirt Junior
|Riviera Beach, Fla.
|Palm Beach Gardens
|13
|Omarion Cooper
|Defensive Back
|6'0"
|188
|Sophomore
|Lehigh Acres, Fla.
|Lehigh Senior
|13
|Jordan Travis
|Quarterback
|6'1"
|212
|Redshirt Junior
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|The Benjamin School
|14
|Johnny Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|6'7"
|235
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Pacoima, Calif.
|Calabasas
|15
|Gino English
|Quarterback
|6'1"
|195
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Winter Park, Fla.
|Winter Park
|15
|Tatum Bethune
|Linebacker
|6'1"
|230
|Redshirt Junior
|Miami, Fla.
|Miami Central
|18
|Tate Rodemaker
|Quarterback
|6'4"
|196
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Valdosta, Ga.
|Valdosta
|18
|Travis Jay
|Defensive Back
|6'2"
|198
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Greenville, Fla.
|Madison County
|19
|Wyatt Rector
|Tight End
|6'2"
|233
|Redshirt Junior
|Leesburg, Fla.
|Leesburg
|20
|Azareye’h Thomas
|Defensive Back
|6'2"
|188
|Freshman
|Niceville, Fla.
|Niceville
|21
|Darion Williamson
|Wide Receiver
|6'3"
|200
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Brownsville, Tenn.
|Haywood
|21
|Greedy Vance
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|170
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Kenner, La.
|Edna Karr
|22
|CJ Campbell
|Running Back
|5'9"
|198
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kaplan, La.
|Bay (Fla.)
|23
|Sidney Williams
|Defensive Back
|6'1"
|190
|Redshirt Sophomore
|New Orleans, La.
|Vigor (Ala.)
|24
|Mike Roussos
|Wide Receiver
|6'1"
|200
|Redshirt Senior
|New Port Richey, Fla.
|River Ridge
|27
|Akeem Dent
|Defensive Back
|6'1"
|199
|Redshirt Junior
|Pahokee, Fla.
|Palm Beach Central
|28
|Brendan Gant
|Linebacker
|6'2"
|200
|Redshirt Junior
|Lakeland, Fla.
|Kathleen
|29
|Alex Mastromanno
|Punter
|6'1"
|220
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Melbourne, Australia
|Brighton Grammar
|29
|Rodney Hill
|Running Back
|5'10"
|186
|Freshman
|Statesboro, Ga.
|Bulloch Academy
|30
|DJ Daniels
|Tight End
|6'2"
|230
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Wilson, N.C.
|Fike
|31
|Demorie Tate
|Defensive Back
|6'1"
|194
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Orlando, Fla.
|Freedom
|32
|Jeremiah Giedrys
|Wide Receiver
|6'1"
|196
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Fernandina Beach, Fla.
|Fernandina Beach
|32
|Stephen Dix, Jr.
|Linebacker
|6'2"
|237
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Orlando, Fla.
|Dr. Phillips
|33
|Amari Gainer
|Linebacker
|6'3"
|225
|Redshirt Junior
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|Chiles
|35
|Leonard Warner III
|Defensive End
|6'4"
|247
|Redshirt Senior
|Snellville, Ga.
|Brookwood
|36
|Omar Graham, Jr.
|Linebacker
|6'1"
|226
|Freshman
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Stranahan
|37
|Christian White
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|170
|Freshman
|Ellenwood, Ga.
|Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
|38
|Shyheim Brown
|Defensive Back
|6'2"
|205
|Redshirt Freshman
|Lake City, Fla.
|Columbia
|39
|Jaden Floyd
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|201
|Redshirt Freshman
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|West Orange
|39
|Vance Nicklaus
|Tight End
|6'5"
|237
|Redshirt Freshman
|Norcross, Ga.
|Wesleyan School
|40
|Jorden McCaslin
|Linebacker
|6'0"
|217
|Freshman
|Tampa, Fla.
|Wesley Chapel
|41
|AJ Cottrill
|Linebacker
|6'0"
|216
|Freshman
|Tampa, Fla.
|Jesuit
|42
|Garrett Murray
|Long Snapper
|6'0"
|240
|Redshirt Junior
|Tampa, Fla.
|Plant
|42
|Harold Stubbs IV
|Defensive Back
|5'11"
|170
|Freshman
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Oakleaf
|43
|Mac Chiumento
|Punter
|6'4"
|213
|Freshman
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|Seabreeze
|44
|Joshua Farmer
|Defensive Tackle
|6'3"
|304
|Redshirt Freshman
|Port St. Joe, Fla.
|Gadsden County
|45
|Preston Daniel
|Tight End
|6'4"
|242
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Evangelical Christian
|46
|DJ Lundy
|Linebacker
|6'1"
|232
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ocilla, Ga.
|Irwin County
|47
|Alex Williams
|Defensive Back
|6'1"
|195
|Freshman
|Wewahitchka, Fla.
|Wewahitchka
|47
|Jimmy Casey
|Tight End
|6'7"
|242
|Freshman
|Quakertown, Penn.
|The Peddie School
|48
|Jackson West
|Tight End
|6'4"
|243
|Sophomore
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Huntsville
|49
|James Rosenberry, Jr.
|Long Snapper
|6'0"
|212
|Redshirt Junior
|Delaware, Ohio
|Olentangy
|51
|Antavious Woody
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|293
|Freshman
|Welch, Ala.
|LaFayette
|51
|Chase Oliver
|Linebacker
|6'1"
|197
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ocala, Fla.
|Trinity Catholic
|52
|George Wilson, Jr.
|Defensive Line
|6'4"
|215
|Redshirt Freshman
|Virginia Beach, Virginia
|Green Run
|52
|Robert Scott, Jr.
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|334
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Conway, Ark.
|Conway
|53
|Maurice Smith
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|288
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Miami, Fla.
|Miami Central
|54
|Byron Turner, Jr.
|Defensive Line
|6'4"
|237
|Redshirt Freshman
|Port Sulpher, La.
|St. Augustine
|54
|Kayden Lyles
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|315
|Redshirt Senior
|Tampa, Fla.
|Middleton (Wisc.)
|55
|Ayobami Tifase
|Defensive Line
|6'4"
|303
|Freshman
|Baltimore, Md.
|Concordia Prep
|55
|Qae’shon Sapp
|Offensive Line
|6'4"
|335
|Freshman
|Leesburg, Ga.
|Lee County
|56
|Patrick Payton
|Defensive Line
|6'5"
|248
|Redshirt Freshman
|Miami, Fla.
|Miami Northwestern
|56
|Zane Herring
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|302
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Madison, Fla.
|Madison County
|57
|Aaron Hester
|Defensive Line
|6'2"
|233
|Freshman
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Fletcher
|58
|Bless Harris
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|308
|Redshirt Junior
|New Orleans, La.
|St. Augustine
|58
|Emile Aime
|Linebacker
|5'9"
|227
|Redshirt Freshman
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|University School
|63
|Colin King
|Offensive Line
|6'4"
|286
|Freshman
|Ormond Beach, Fla.
|Spruce Creek
|64
|David Stickle
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|267
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Pace, Fla.
|Pace
|65
|Rod Orr
|Offensive Line
|6'6"
|300
|Redshirt Freshman
|Gadsden, Ala.
|Gadsden City
|66
|Ben Ostaszewski
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|310
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cumming, Ga.
|North Forsyth
|67
|Thomas Shrader
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|300
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Venice, Fla.
|Venice
|68
|LaNard Toney
|Offensive Line
|6'0"
|302
|Freshman
|Rockledge, Fla.
|Cocoa
|69
|Kanaya Charlton
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|342
|Freshman
|Brunswick, Ga.
|Brunswick
|70
|Lloyd Willis
|Offensive Line
|6'7"
|306
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Miami, Fla.
|Killian
|71
|D’Mitri Emmanuel
|Offensive Line
|6'2"
|300
|Redshirt Senior
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Marvin Ridge
|72
|Julian Armella
|Offensive Line
|6'6"
|314
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla.
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|73
|Jaylen Early
|Offensive Line
|6'4"
|338
|Freshman
|Duncanville, Texas
|Duncanville
|75
|Dillan Gibbons
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|327
|Redshirt Senior
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|Clearwater Central Catholic
|76
|Darius Washington
|Offensive Line
|6'4"
|300
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Pensacola, Fla.
|West Florida
|77
|Bryson Estes
|Offensive Line
|6'3"
|302
|Redshirt Freshman
|McDonough, Ga.
|Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
|78
|Daughtry Richardson
|Offensive Line
|6'5"
|285
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla.
|Miami Central
|79
|Jazston Turnetine
|Offensive Line
|6'7"
|336
|Redshirt Senior
|Ellenwood, Ga.
|Stockbridge
|80
|Ontaria Wilson
|Wide Receiver
|6'0"
|175
|Redshirt Senior
|Ashburn, Ga.
|Turner County
|81
|Joshua Burrell
|Wide Receiver
|6'2"
|217
|Redshirt Freshman
|Blythewood, S.C.
|Blythewood
|82
|Austin White
|Tight End
|6'5"
|254
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Tampa, Fla.
|Tampa Catholic
|84
|Fernando Padron
|Wide Receiver
|5'9"
|168
|Redshirt Junior
|Weston, Fla.
|Cypress Bay
|85
|Markeston Douglas
|Tight End
|6'4"
|270
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Brownsville, Tenn.
|Haywood
|86
|Brian Courtney
|Tight End
|6'3"
|233
|Freshman
|Ashburn, Va.
|Independence
|87
|Camren McDonald
|Tight End
|6'4"
|245
|Redshirt Senior
|Long Beach, Calif.
|Long Beach Poly
|88
|Kentron Poitier
|Wide Receiver
|6'3"
|205
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Coconut Grove, Fla.
|Miami Palmetto
|88
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|Kicker
|6'1"
|198
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Coolidge, Ga.
|Colquitt County
|89
|Jerrale Powers
|Tight End
|6'4"
|245
|Freshman
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Duncanville
|90
|Bishop Thomas
|Defensive Line
|6'2"
|290
|Freshman
|New Orleans, La.
|Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)
|91
|Robert Cooper
|Defensive Tackle
|6'2"
|335
|Redshirt Senior
|Lilburn, Ga.
|South Gwinnett
|92
|Liam McCormick
|Defensive Line
|6'3"
|264
|Redshirt Freshman
|Islip, N.Y.
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|93
|Malakai Menzer
|Defensive Line
|6'1"
|258
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Punta Gorda, Fla.
|Charlotte
|94
|George Sklavenitis
|Defensive Line
|6'2"
|233
|Freshman
|Cooper City, Fla.
|Chaminade-Madonna
|95
|Daniel Lyons
|Defensive Line
|6'4"
|282
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla.
|Homestead Senior
|96
|Dante Anderson
|Defensive Line
|6'3"
|233
|Freshman
|Miami, Fla.
|Homestead Senior
|97
|Aidan Shahriari
|Kicker
|5'11"
|185
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Clearwater, Fla.
|Calvary Christian
|97
|Shambre Jackson
|Defensive Line
|6'3"
|278
|Redshirt Freshman
|Orlando, Fla.
|Boone
|98
|Zane Smith
|Punter
|6'0"
|225
|Redshirt Freshman
|North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|North Myrtle Beach
|99
|Malcolm Ray
|Defensive Tackle
|6'2"
|285
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Miami Carol City
|99
|Max Larson
|Kicker
|5'10"
|185
|Redshirt Freshman
|Davie, Fla.
|St. Thomas Aquinas
