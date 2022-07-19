2022 ACC Kickoff: Schedule, attendees, how to watch

The world turns a bit closer to the start of college football this week with conference media days kicking off. Each so far has seen commissioners and coaches tackle this year’s hottest topics — realignment and NIL.

The ACC takes its turn starting on Wednesday when Florida State kicks off the press conference portion of the event. Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive back Jammie Robinson, and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, alongside head coach Mike Norvell, will take the podium and offer thoughts on FSU’s upcoming season and everything else in the college football world.

From Florida State:

Travis returns to the ACC Kickoff event after also representing the Seminoles at last year’s version and firmly establishing himself as the starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021. Robinson has been named to multiple preseason All-America and All-ACC lists heading into the 2022 season. Lovett was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021 after recording 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. He was presented with the team’s Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and was selected as a team captain. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native registered a career-high five tackles, including 1.0 for loss, in FSU’s victory at North Carolina. Lovett has played in 19 games with 11 starts in two seasons at Florida State and totaled 42 tackles, including 6.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. The redshirt junior has been tabbed as a third-team All-ACC selection in Athlon’s preseason projections.

Here’s a list of who speaks when and how to watch and/or stream the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff — additionally, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is set to speak on the state of the conference and college football at large at 9:30 a.m.:

How to watch

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Wednesday, July 20

Head coach Mike Norvell, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, defensive back Jammie Robinson, quarterback Jordan Travis

Head coach Dave Clawson, DL Rondell Bothroyd, quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens

Head coach Scott Satterfield, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, offensive lineman Caleb Chandler, quarterback Malik Cunningham

NC State Wolfpack: 1 p.m.

Head coach Dave Doeren, quarterback Devin Leary, linebacker Isaiah Moore, linebacker Drake Thomas

Head coach Jeff Hafley, defensive back Josh DeBerry, wide receiver Zay Flowers, quarterback Phil Jurkovec

Head coach Dino Babers, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, linebacker Mikel Jones, quarterback Garrett Shrader

Head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei

Thursday, July 21

Head coach Mario Cristobal, defensive end Jahfari Harvey, tight end Will Mallory, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Head coach Mack Brown, running back British Brooks, wide receiver Josh Downs, linebacker Cedric Gray