Noles News: Norvell speaks at ACC Kickoff, Cunningham competes in World Championship

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Members of the Seminoles football team made their media day appearances yesterday, as head coach Mike Norvell and stars Jammie Robinson, Jordan Travis, and Fabien Lovett talked future plans in Tallahassee.
Miss any of our #ACCKickoff press conference this morning? Watch @Coach_Norvell, @fabo_54, @JayRob_7 & @jordantrav13 at the podium— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 20, 2022
: https://t.co/OeBVynTkau#KeepCLIMBing | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/n6lV4s3QMc
Here’s a look the full interview lineup from the ACC:
️ FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 20, 2022
⭐️: Mike Norvell, Head Coach
⭐️: Fabien Lovett, DT
⭐️: Jammie Robinson, DB
⭐️: Jordan Travis, QB
: https://t.co/xBVcQG7Zpd#ACCKickoff | @FSUFootball
Norvell gives his “key” to the Seminoles football season:
"Consistency is key. ... Can you be better than where you started on a daily basis?"— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 20, 2022
This answer from Mike Norvell has us all ready for football season @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/DllgywJPia
Florida State QB Jordan Travis says “our team is near,” after mentioning he’s excited for the 2022 season.
It was an honor to be able to represent Florida State University at the ACC Kickoff. Thankful for all the opportunities and blessings. Our time is near and I cannot wait to get out there with the boys. #gonoles— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) July 21, 2022
The Noles took over Charlotte with their stylish suits:
#ACCKickoff— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 20, 2022
No sweat. pic.twitter.com/g5EbTLKWBF
Former Florida State QB EJ Manuel was also in attendance for the ACC Kickoff, currently working as an analyst for the ACCN.
ACC Media Days equals FOOTBALL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER! The ACC Huddle is on all day, tune in @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/oJUpaiECf4— EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) July 20, 2022
Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward was recently named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, honoring the top running back in college football.
Congratulations to @9mxvi_ for being named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 20, 2022
: https://t.co/tJu6BmtRUi#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ZWsSi4qyrC
Ward is ready for a breakout season with the Seminoles, not to mention the other talented backs like Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili.
Ain’t see nun yet https://t.co/tbG9gv7C7P— Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) July 19, 2022
Florida State will begin their 2022 fall camp on July 27th.
Home sweet home#ACCKickoff ✔️— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 20, 2022
Next up: Fall Camp#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/piPtwmzD1q
The ACC’s Football Road Trip will begin on August 1st in Tallahassee.
FOOTBALL. FOOTBALL. FOOTBALL.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 20, 2022
The @ACCFootball Road Trip kicks off August 1st! pic.twitter.com/8HWuz30VDz
Class of 2024 running back Rod Gainey Jr. has confirmed that he will be in attendance for FSU’s recruiting event on July 30th.
Im back in Tallahassee July 30th @CoachYACJohnson @Coach_Norvell #GONOLES pic.twitter.com/NppWwiKdxr— Rod Gainey jr (@rodgainey2) July 20, 2022
Former Florida State RB Dalvin Cook says No.4 is “part of his identity,” giving reason to the number change in his sixth pro football season.
Hope you all are ready 4️⃣ #LLJ https://t.co/cxCQhNDjYu— Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) July 20, 2022
Baseball
ICYMI: Here’s a look the Seminoles that were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and those that have been signed as undrafted free agents:
- FSU’s LHP Parker Messick was selected with the No.54 pick by the Cleveland Guardians.
- LHP Bryce Hubbart was selected with the No.94 pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
- SS Brett Roberts was selected with the No.472 pick by the Miami Marlins.
- RHP Davis Hare agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants following the draft.
- LHP Jonah Scolaro agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, per D1Baseball.
FS ➡️ SF— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 20, 2022
has signed with the San Francisco Giants pic.twitter.com/ieNHUOtAgI
All Sports
FSU guard Chandler Jackson was recently named a Team Thad Elite 60 alum.
Thank you ✌ https://t.co/wqbmr1YVcm— Chandler Jackson (@chantheman2022) July 20, 2022
Former Fairfield Stags forward Sydney Lowery has accepted a position with the Seminoles as a graduate assistant.
Welcome to the family, Sydney! #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DoeA4C9fEK— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) July 19, 2022
Florida State track star Trey Cunningham recently won the Silver Medal in the 110M hurdles at the World Athletics Championship’s Oregon.
July 20, 2022
The Noles will host the 2024 NCAA South Region Championship in Tallahassee.
Another big time meet is coming to Tallahassee— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 20, 2022
Florida State and Apalachee Regional Park will be the host of the 2024 NCAA South Region Championships #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ET49IvLPvc
