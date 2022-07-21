 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Norvell speaks at ACC Kickoff, Cunningham competes in World Championship

Fall camp is one week away

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #5

RELATED: 2023 quarterback Chris Parson decommits from Florida State

RELATED: FSU recruiting: 2025 OL Peyton Joseph talks relationship with Seminoles staff, FSU impressions

Football

Members of the Seminoles football team made their media day appearances yesterday, as head coach Mike Norvell and stars Jammie Robinson, Jordan Travis, and Fabien Lovett talked future plans in Tallahassee.

RELATED: FSU at ACC media days: Everything Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis, Jammie Robinson and Fabien Lovett said

RELATED: Expansion, realignment, revenue: Everything ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said at media days

Here’s a look the full interview lineup from the ACC:

Norvell gives his “key” to the Seminoles football season:

Florida State QB Jordan Travis says “our team is near,” after mentioning he’s excited for the 2022 season.

The Noles took over Charlotte with their stylish suits:

Former Florida State QB EJ Manuel was also in attendance for the ACC Kickoff, currently working as an analyst for the ACCN.

Redshirt sophomore Treshaun Ward was recently named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, honoring the top running back in college football.

RELATED: FSU running back Treshaun Ward named to Doak Walker watch list

Ward is ready for a breakout season with the Seminoles, not to mention the other talented backs like Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili.

Florida State will begin their 2022 fall camp on July 27th.

The ACC’s Football Road Trip will begin on August 1st in Tallahassee.

Class of 2024 running back Rod Gainey Jr. has confirmed that he will be in attendance for FSU’s recruiting event on July 30th.

Former Florida State RB Dalvin Cook says No.4 is “part of his identity,” giving reason to the number change in his sixth pro football season.

Baseball

ICYMI: Here’s a look the Seminoles that were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft and those that have been signed as undrafted free agents:

  • FSU’s LHP Parker Messick was selected with the No.54 pick by the Cleveland Guardians.
  • LHP Bryce Hubbart was selected with the No.94 pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
  • SS Brett Roberts was selected with the No.472 pick by the Miami Marlins.
  • RHP Davis Hare agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants following the draft.
  • LHP Jonah Scolaro agreed to a deal with the Chicago White Sox, per D1Baseball.

All Sports

FSU guard Chandler Jackson was recently named a Team Thad Elite 60 alum.

Former Fairfield Stags forward Sydney Lowery has accepted a position with the Seminoles as a graduate assistant.

Florida State track star Trey Cunningham recently won the Silver Medal in the 110M hurdles at the World Athletics Championship’s Oregon.

The Noles will host the 2024 NCAA South Region Championship in Tallahassee.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...