Noles Quality Control: Breaking down FSU offense ahead of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, FL- The Florida State Seminoles are starting fall camp with just one month until the season begins at home and they still have a lot to figure out along the offensive roster.

At quarterback, Jordan Travis is the guy for Mike Norvell and his staff, and for the first time, he is the unquestioned starter. He has taken that confidence that he has developed from last season and will look to carry that into the fall.

With the running backs, the ‘Noles have a potential new lead back with Trey Benson supported by Treshaun Ward similar to how Ward supported Jashaun Corbin last year. Also, how will Toafili fit in along with the rest of the room?

On the perimeter, this team has looked to the transfer portal to add guys like Mycah Pittman, Winston Wright, and Johnny Wilson along with players who have been in house like Malik McClain, Ontaria Wilson, and others that will make big contributions. This regime has struggled to produce at the wide receiver position but with Jordan Travis getting better every year he should be able to support them even better.

Along the offensive line, the team brings back four of five starting players along with four potential contributors coming from the transfer portal. The team should be in a better place and be able to deal with anything that happens in season.

