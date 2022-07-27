Jammie Robinson selected to preseason All-ACC team

Another day, another preseason accolade for Florida State Seminoles’ defensive back Jammie Robinson.

Robinson, who has already been placed on watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The safety earned first-team All-ACC honors after a stellar 2021 season that saw him record a 85 tackles, (7 for a loss), four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

From FSU Sports Info:

His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021.

Robinson is FSU’s first preseason All-ACC selection since 2020, when Hamsah Nasirildeen, Tammorion Terry, Marvin Wilson and Asante Samuel Jr. were all named to the team. Wilson and Terry were also preseason all-conference selections in 2019.

