Noles News: Football kicks off fall camp, defense shines in first day

Another preseason watch list for Robinson

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Noles are back in the IPF, kicking off fall camp yesterday.

The local media spoke with fifth-year defensive tackle Robert Cooper to talk about expectations for the 2022 season and how the Seminoles prepared during the offseason.

FSU announcer Jeff Culhane speaks with linebacker Kalen DeLoach about the improvement of the Noles defense and the veteran presence they currently carry.

Sophomore DB Kevin Knowles secured a pick yesterday, during 1 on 1’s.

Redshirt senior Jarques McClellion also got an interception in the skelly drill.

Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge gives her thoughts on Robinson:

Australia native Alex Mastromanno has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, becoming the fifth Seminole on official preseason watch lists.

Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston spoke with the media following NFL training camp yesterday, to talk about his connection with Michael Thomas.

Basketball

Former Florida State center Christ Koumadje passed by the training facility yesterday to catch up with the Noles.

ICYMI: The Seminoles will face Siena in the ESPN Invitational, during the 2022-23 season.

All Sports

The new field at Dick Howser Stadium is slowly coming together:

Seminoles OF Jaime Ferrer is prepping for another season with the Noles:

Ireland native Fearghal Curtin has officially signed with the Seminoles.

Redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola took home the individual title at the National Women’s Open last weekend in Italy.

