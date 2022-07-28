Noles News: Football kicks off fall camp, defense shines in first day

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The Noles are back in the IPF, kicking off fall camp yesterday.

The local media spoke with fifth-year defensive tackle Robert Cooper to talk about expectations for the 2022 season and how the Seminoles prepared during the offseason.

Today's post-practice media availability featured @Coach_Norvell on the first day of camp and what it meant to @trenchmonster1 to break the rock at the end of summer workouts



: https://t.co/LqeoAcf1Jk#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/tePFy4SHAx — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022

FSU announcer Jeff Culhane speaks with linebacker Kalen DeLoach about the improvement of the Noles defense and the veteran presence they currently carry.

We're debuting a new fall camp practice report featuring @jeffculhane. First guest @KalenDeloach provides his thoughts after day one#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/yO8JvnzZjs — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022

Sophomore DB Kevin Knowles secured a pick yesterday, during 1 on 1’s.

Redshirt senior Jarques McClellion also got an interception in the skelly drill.

Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge gives her thoughts on Robinson:

Australia native Alex Mastromanno has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, becoming the fifth Seminole on official preseason watch lists.

Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston spoke with the media following NFL training camp yesterday, to talk about his connection with Michael Thomas.

Jameis Winston on his All-Pro weapon Michael Thomas.



Can’t wait to watch these two tear up opposing defenses for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/CtzgU0VHIn — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) July 27, 2022

Basketball

Former Florida State center Christ Koumadje passed by the training facility yesterday to catch up with the Noles.

ICYMI: The Seminoles will face Siena in the ESPN Invitational, during the 2022-23 season.

Sources: The bracket for the 2022 ESPN Invitational is set.



Florida State/Siena

Ole Miss/Stanford

Oklahoma/Nebraska

Memphis/Seton Hall — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2022

All Sports

The new field at Dick Howser Stadium is slowly coming together:

Slowly coming together at Howser pic.twitter.com/K85BbhLPSr — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 27, 2022

Seminoles OF Jaime Ferrer is prepping for another season with the Noles:

Ireland native Fearghal Curtin has officially signed with the Seminoles.

Another one



An NCAA Championship qualifier in both track and field and cross country has joined the #NoleFamily #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/kCoiXOmfVf — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 27, 2022

Redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola took home the individual title at the National Women’s Open last weekend in Italy.