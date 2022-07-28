Noles News: Football kicks off fall camp, defense shines in first day

Recruiting
Football
The Noles are back in the IPF, kicking off fall camp yesterday.
Day 1 ⏩#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/lrKIaBWaNT— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
The local media spoke with fifth-year defensive tackle Robert Cooper to talk about expectations for the 2022 season and how the Seminoles prepared during the offseason.
Today's post-practice media availability featured @Coach_Norvell on the first day of camp and what it meant to @trenchmonster1 to break the rock at the end of summer workouts— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
FSU announcer Jeff Culhane speaks with linebacker Kalen DeLoach about the improvement of the Noles defense and the veteran presence they currently carry.
We're debuting a new fall camp practice report featuring @jeffculhane. First guest @KalenDeloach provides his thoughts after day one#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/yO8JvnzZjs— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
Sophomore DB Kevin Knowles secured a pick yesterday, during 1 on 1’s.
#MissionTakeaway @flexxkp5 pic.twitter.com/GNW01ifrZN— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) July 28, 2022
Redshirt senior Jarques McClellion also got an interception in the skelly drill.
#MissionTakeaway @paccman_1 pic.twitter.com/XbDYHy5R9j— Adam Fuller (@CoachAdamFuller) July 28, 2022
Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson has been named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.
Another day, another recognition for @JayRob_7 - last year's first-team All-ACC performer is on this season's Preseason All-ACC Team— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge gives her thoughts on Robinson:
.@JayRob_7 @LauraRutledge pic.twitter.com/WaLG5FCs0v— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
Australia native Alex Mastromanno has been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, becoming the fifth Seminole on official preseason watch lists.
Congratulations to @AlexMastromanno for being named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 27, 2022
Former Florida State QB Jameis Winston spoke with the media following NFL training camp yesterday, to talk about his connection with Michael Thomas.
Jameis Winston on his All-Pro weapon Michael Thomas.— The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) July 27, 2022
Basketball
Former Florida State center Christ Koumadje passed by the training facility yesterday to catch up with the Noles.
Welcome back, Koumadje #NewBlood | #NolesInThePros pic.twitter.com/9EzaRjTXyM— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) July 27, 2022
ICYMI: The Seminoles will face Siena in the ESPN Invitational, during the 2022-23 season.
Sources: The bracket for the 2022 ESPN Invitational is set.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2022
Florida State/Siena
Ole Miss/Stanford
Oklahoma/Nebraska
Memphis/Seton Hall
All Sports
The new field at Dick Howser Stadium is slowly coming together:
Slowly coming together at Howser pic.twitter.com/K85BbhLPSr— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) July 27, 2022
Seminoles OF Jaime Ferrer is prepping for another season with the Noles:
Almost time @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/iNL42DWjTy— Jaime Ferrer (@Ferrer1227) July 26, 2022
Ireland native Fearghal Curtin has officially signed with the Seminoles.
Another one— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 27, 2022
An NCAA Championship qualifier in both track and field and cross country has joined the #NoleFamily #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/kCoiXOmfVf
Redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola took home the individual title at the National Women’s Open last weekend in Italy.
Adding to the trophy case!@Alice70606333 won the individual title at the National Women's Open at the Terranova Tennis Club in Olbia, Italy. The win is the second championship of the summer for the returning @seminole. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/M40F56YKxw— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) July 26, 2022
