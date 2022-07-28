Four-star FSU QB target Brock Glenn sets commitment date

Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, a major Florida State Seminoles football target, is set to announce his commitment this weekend.

Alongside a commitment date, Glenn set a top five consisting of Florida State, Ohio State, TCU, Auburn, and LSU — with FSU, Ohio State and Auburn considered the front-runners.

Florida State had been pegged as the leader in his recruitment over the last few weeks, especially after the decommitment of the Seminoles’ lone quarterback prospect four-star Chris Parson.

“They believe in me, they believe in all the guys they recruit,” he said after his visit back in June. “If they come in and work, there’s an opportunity. They guarantee an opportunity. That’s all you need, one opportunity.”

“Their offense fits me perfectly. It’s a lot of the same stuff we do at [my high school] Lausanne. I don’t think there’s a better offense for me in what I want to accomplish and that’s the NFL. I think that will prepare me and allow me to put up big numbers, do good things here, win some games here.”

Before the Seminoles swooped in, Auburn was considered the favorite — Glenn’s actual first name is, in fact, Auburn — and were pushing heavy to bring him in.

There has been a flurry of momentum for Ohio State over the last week, who despite having the top 2023 recruiting class does not have a quarterback committed. Glenn made no secret of his admiration for the Buckeyes, leaving a tweet announcing an offer from them pinned to the top of his Twitter profile, and a late push by them will make it hard to say no, considering Ohio State’s success on the field and in the draft under head coach Ryan Day.

Glenn will announce his commitment Saturday at 3 p.m. — until then, for all things Florida State football recruiting, head over to our transfer portal and FSU recruiting updates thread, where you can catch the latest news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff.