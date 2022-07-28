Sights, sounds from day 2 of FSU football camp

Florida State Seminoles continued its prep for the start of the 2022 season on Thursday, returning to the Dunlap Practice Facility for the second day of fall camp.
The Seminoles got an early start on its preseason this year due to a Week 0 game vs. Duquesne.
“One of the great things that has been adjusted and adapted with the NCAA this year is we got a couple of extra days to be able to work with,” head coach Mike Norvell said during ACC media days earlier this month. “So now we have 25 practices in a 31-day period of time, which allows a couple more off days, allows us to give more rest and recovery for our players throughout that fall camp schedule.”
Mike Norvell vs Robert Cooper Day 2 of Fall Camp #FSU pic.twitter.com/xp0RjkM3fx— Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) July 28, 2022
You can catch sights and sounds from the portion of practice available to media below:
