Interview: Mike Norvell recaps day 2 of FSU practice

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State returned to the IPF this afternoon for their second day of fall camp.

Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after, touching on initial takeaways as the Seminoles get prepped for the season opener.

“Today was a good day,” he said. “Obviously we wanted to be outside more, had some lightning in the area, so we had to be inside early and just ended up just for logistical purposes, you know, finishing up in there.”

“A [good] response to some of the things I wanted to see cleaned up. I thought the offense was better in a lot of the areas that I wanted to see.

You’re seeing continuity, understanding, and just how some concepts are coming together.”

Norvell was especially complimentary of the offense, giving props to quarterback Jordan Travis and the wide receiver room for execution and communication on the day.

You can hear everything Norvell had to say below: