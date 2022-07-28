Interviews: RB Trey Benson, LB DJ Lundy, DB Kevin Knowles II

FLORIDA STATE — The locker room is filled with a veteran presence, having much needed vocal leaders throughout each room like Robert Cooper, Jammie Robinson, and Jordan Travis. The first days of fall practice may be a bit rusty for the Noles, but they’ve shown a level of maturity and willingness that hasn’t been seen in a while. Following the second day of practice RB Trey Benson, LB DJ Lundy, DB Kevin Knowles II spoke with the media to talk about the second day of practice and what the teams mindset is moving forward.

Trey Benson

Benson, after coming off a serious leg injury, spoke about his recovery and what has surprised him so far.

“What surprised me the most was probably my, the speed I have now. I feel like I’m way faster than I was before the injury. That’s that’s the only thing that surprised me. I knew I was gonna get comfortable again, but I just ain’t know when.”

Benson on what he likes about head coach Mike Norvell’s offense:

“They give us the ball in space. I mean, he coached like giving the ball to the running backs. He, he trusts us a lot. I feel like we’re the favorite group”

The full interview can be seen below:

DJ Lundy

This will be year three in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s defense for Lundy and in coach Josh Storms strength and conditioning program. Lundy spoke about his transformation by cutting back to his high school size.

“I feel like I can, I can move better. I’m just in better shape. I feel I can compete with other players better. I just feel good about my body now and it just allowed me to move and play a lot more confident.”

Lundy on the linebacker room and how tight-knit they are:

“When you’re bringing somebody with experience like that, there’s always a lot of things you can learn for somebody like that. So he’ll come in and I really learned a lot for him and he does the same for me and we just pushing each other to get better.”

The full interview can be seen below:

Kevin Knowles II

After a breakout 2021 season defensive back Kevin Knowles II looks to continue that streak and build off of.

“Like I said, everybody saw the post, man same goal new season. We’re getting after the same thing. Just pushing to get comfortable in that position, understanding that this is my year. Just continue to be comfortable in what I do, in my position.”

Knowles on what he needs to do to get to where him and his fellow teammate Omarion Cooper want to be:

“Continue to push, continue to push that sled, push that sled, push that sled so they understand what we are. It’s gonna take what it takes but I guarantee you by the end of this year, everybody will know what I mean.”

On who has stood out in the receiver room after day two of fall camp:

“Ja’Khi Douglas, definitely Johnny (Wilson), Pokey (Wilson), Malik (McClain.) I feel like a lot of our receivers standing out Malik, Malik, definitely somebody. I feel like a lot of our receivers standing out. Malik, is definitely somebody. I haven’t got the opportunity to go against him, but just watching him, watching the film and I see that Malik gonna be great in his future.”

The full interview can be seen below: