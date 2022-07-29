 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sights, sounds: FSU football practice, July 29

A look inside Friday’s Florida State Seminoles football practice

By Perry Kostidakis
Tommy Mire/Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field for its third day of fall camp on Friday, taking advantage of an extra week of practice ahead of its Week 0 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

For the first time this preseason, the Seminoles threw on shoulder pads, running with shells to allow the team to ease into physical contact.

The team entered the day fired up — defensive end Jared Verse especially was ecstatic heading into the Dunlap Practice Facility:

FSU has started off camp strong, with head coach Mike Norvell saying yesterday the team has kicked things off right.

“Today was a good day,” he said. “Obviously we wanted to be outside more, had some lightning in the area, so we had to be inside early and just ended up just for logistical purposes, you know, finishing up in there.”

“A [good] response to some of the things I wanted to see cleaned up. I thought the offense was better in a lot of the areas that I wanted to see. You’re seeing continuity, understanding, and just how some concepts are coming together.”

You can watch some sights and sounds from today’s FSU action below:

