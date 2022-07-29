Interview: Mike Norvell talks after FSU football practice

The countdown is on to Florida State Seminoles football’s season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, as FSU is three days deep into its 2022 fall camp.

It’s been a great early start to preseason camp — with FSU bringing back plenty of experience at multiple positions, the Seminoles have been able to focus on mastering the nuances of head coach Mike Norvell’s system, rather than learning it.

The Seminoles put on shoulder pads for the first time this preseason on Friday, allowing the players to be a bit more physical and begin the process of setting the tone for the entire 2022 season.

Norvell met with the media following Friday’s practice, saying he was impressed and pleased with the performance of the team’s first foray into contact, saying he saw explosive plays on both sides of the ball.

You can watch the full interview session with Norvell below: