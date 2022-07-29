Interview: Dillan Gibbons, Derrick McLendon II takeaways after Seminoles preseason practice

Florida State is three days into fall camp, putting in the work ahead of a Week 0 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

It’s a three-day period that’s seen plenty of competition across the board, with each side of the ball bouncing back in response to its counterpart's success.

The players have bought into the idea of challenging themselves to be better — ahead of practice, the defense was hyped up with newcomer defensive end Jared Verse leading the charge.

Jared Verse and the Seminoles defense amped up for Day 3 of #FSU Fall Camp pic.twitter.com/ezRUIXSM9q — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) July 29, 2022

After Friday’s practice, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, and defensive end Derrick McLendon II met with the media, offering their takeaways on the early days of Florida State’s fall camp, the progress of the team so far and how the work of their peers has impressed them.

You can watch the full interview sessions with both players below:

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons

Defensive end Derrick McLendon II