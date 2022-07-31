Interview: Jared Verse discusses trash talk, competition after FSU preseason practice

Florida State Seminoles football is back on the practice field, out for day four of preseason camp after taking Saturday off.

On Friday, the Seminoles threw on shoulder pads for the first time, leading up to full pads on Tuesday before an August 27 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

Defensive end Jared Verse, who joined the Seminoles this offseason as the crown jewel of its transfer class, has thrived over the last few days of practice, excited by the competition and physicality he’s been able to contribute and witness.

He’s also been excited about the trash talk he’s been able to dish out — and receive.

“I feel like it kind of hypes up everybody, I kind of love it. I can get everybody into it. It kind of makes competition a lot more fun.”

You can catch Verse’s full interview discussing his love of trash talk, his impressions of his FSU teammates and other takeaways from so far in camp below:

Defensive end Jared Verse