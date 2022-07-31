Head coach Mike Norvell recaps first week of FSU football practice

Four days into spring practice, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell has taken note of the effort and improvement he’s seen.

It’s been a bit of an increase in physicality and competition over the last two days of practice, with FSU putting on shoulder pads for the first time on Friday in anticipation of going full pads on Tuesday.

Norvell spoke on his impressions of the Seminoles’ work so far, complimenting the work of younger players and encouraged by the competition, effort and work that he’s seen of his team so far.

“You’re seeing that confidence continue to emerge...we just gotta continue to clean up the details,” he said. “I’m just continuing to push that mindset regardless of circumstances or the things going on around you, you just keep coming out being your best and focus on those details.”

You can watch the entire interview below: