Noles News: Football continues their 2023 recruiting hunt, Soccer grabs a transfer portal star

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman has announced his commitment date:

Five-star 2023 wide receiver Jalen Brown has announced his commitment date:

Follow my instagram @ jalen5brown for commitment https://t.co/zoi5JLWxS7 — Jalen Brown (@Smooth5ive_) July 6, 2022

Four-star 2024 wide receiver Mario Craver will announce his Top 8 on July 23rd.

hmm who makes the top 8 ? pic.twitter.com/rHDmWl0giM — Mario Craver (@MarioCraver) July 7, 2022

Recent FSU commit Keldric Faulk has already started recruiting for #Tribe23:

Former Florida State kicker Graham Gano has a message for Auburn fans:

I’d have to go with the 2014 BCS National Championship game as my favorite Auburn football game. https://t.co/xBNwAaPSr0 — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) July 7, 2022

Florida State makes the Top 10 for four-star 2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson:

Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336 — Champ Thompson (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022

FSU freshman DB Azareye’h Thomas celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday.

The Noles fell behind with zero selections in the 2022 NBA draft, but that’ll change real soon.

With 5 players selected in this year's draft, @DukeMBB added to their commanding lead in the ACC over the last five drafts pic.twitter.com/2pKcPJaVBM — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) July 6, 2022

Here’s a look at some of the playmakers the Seminoles have shown interest in:

Florida State assistant coach R-Jay Barsh was in attendance for the NBPA Top 100 Camp. Here’s a look at some of the players the Noles have interest in:



5⭐️ 2024 SG Cam Scott

5⭐️ 2025 PF Cameron Boozer

4⭐️ 2025 PG Cayden Boozer

4⭐️ 2023 CG Marvel Allen

4⭐️ 2023 C Jordan Butler — MAX (@maxescarpio) July 6, 2022

Assistant coach R-Jay Barsh will continue his recruiting journey on the road.

Be sure to check out the social media pages for the FSU women’s basketball staff:

The Noles snagged one of the top transfers on the market, Onyi Echegini from Mississippi State.

We would like to welcome Onyi Echegini to the Florida State family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/gl7Y408DQ3 pic.twitter.com/CQhOzPmBbs — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 6, 2022

Here’s a look at some FSU alum that will be competing in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022:

Good luck to all of the former Noles competing in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/oZtq8ziv2b — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 6, 2022

Florida State’s Wyatt Crowell is headed to the Netherlands, currently suiting up for Team USA.

FSU’s tennis squad gets the job done on and off the court:

Here’s a look at the results from the second round of the Euro Championships and where the Noles stand: