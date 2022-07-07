 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Football continues their 2023 recruiting hunt, Soccer grabs a transfer portal star

Will FSU grab another blue-chip star?

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Four-star 2023 offensive lineman has announced his commitment date:

Five-star 2023 wide receiver Jalen Brown has announced his commitment date:

Four-star 2024 wide receiver Mario Craver will announce his Top 8 on July 23rd.

Recent FSU commit Keldric Faulk has already started recruiting for #Tribe23:

Former Florida State kicker Graham Gano has a message for Auburn fans:

Florida State makes the Top 10 for four-star 2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson:

FSU freshman DB Azareye’h Thomas celebrated his 18th birthday yesterday.

Basketball

The Noles fell behind with zero selections in the 2022 NBA draft, but that’ll change real soon.

Here’s a look at some of the playmakers the Seminoles have shown interest in:

Assistant coach R-Jay Barsh will continue his recruiting journey on the road.

Be sure to check out the social media pages for the FSU women’s basketball staff:

All Sports

The Noles snagged one of the top transfers on the market, Onyi Echegini from Mississippi State.

Here’s a look at some FSU alum that will be competing in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022:

Florida State’s Wyatt Crowell is headed to the Netherlands, currently suiting up for Team USA.

FSU’s tennis squad gets the job done on and off the court:

Here’s a look at the results from the second round of the Euro Championships and where the Noles stand:

