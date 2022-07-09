FLORIDA STATE — Tomahawk Nation’s Seminole Wrap is back for another episode, this time covering a highly anticipated matchup between Florida State and Miami. We’ve hosted multiple beat writers and team insiders to give a first-hand look at FSU’s season preview. This time, a preview of when the Noles head to South Florida on November 5th to compete in one of college football’s biggest rivalries.
While the Seminoles were able to top the Hurricanes in a 31-28 victory last season, the Canes have completely revamped their coaching staff to what many believe will put them back on the map. We’ve seen the state of Florida heat up in the recruiting trail over the past few weeks and each team seems to be working to solidify its place in the Sunshine State.
Host Max Escarpio talks with Miami Hurricanes beat writer Adam Lichtenstein to ask about the hype brewing in Coral Gables and what to expect from the Miami Hurricanes in 2022, from his thoughts on Mario Cristobal, whether quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a potential first-round NFL Draft selection, will take another step forward, and what the buzz sounds like for an up and coming Miami team.
