Interview: Marcus Woodson speaks after Monday's practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles began the second week of fall camp this morning, after a profitable start to the 2022 season last week. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson spoke with the media following Monday’s practice to talk about player expectations and rising studs within the locker room.

There’s growing chatter that the intensity throughout the practice facility has been a refreshing sight to see. The newcomers seem to be plugging themselves into the team with ease and the veterans are slowly growing into their leadership roles, while taking the next step in improving their own game.

"Today we competed well, we did some really good things, some guys made some plays on the ball in some critical situations. Renardo Green had a huge interception right there in the overtime period that we had, and those situations we don't take for granted, you know we make them real. It was really good seeing him go up and make the play, but I thought we competed well today."

