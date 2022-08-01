Florida State Seminoles football is just 26 days away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

The Seminoles have been hard at work over the last week, taking to the practice field at the Dunlap Practice Facility in anticipation of that season opener. FSU made the transition to shoulder pads on Friday, and are set to go full pads on Tuesday.

You can catch some of the action from the portion of practice available to be videotaped by the media below: