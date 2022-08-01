Head coach Mike Norvell recaps FSU football practice

Florida State Seminoles football is inching closer and closer to its season debut vs. the Duquesne Dukes on August 27.

The Seminoles have been out on the practice field since last week, putting in the early stages of work that will set the tone for the season as a whole.

“I thought we had good intensity...just working, trying to push the tempo," head coach Mike Norvell said after the SeminoIes' fifth practice. "I thought there was some good physicality that showed up. We challenged them....and I thought in the team sessions, there was a better focus and intensity on the work we were needing."

You can watch his full interview below: