Sights, sounds: FSU football practice video, August 10

Florida State Seminoles football is on its 12th day of its preseason camp, just over two weeks away from its August 27th opener vs. Duquesne.

The defensive unit has been the leader in steady improvement and consistent competition throughout the first couple of weeks, with the offense trying to solidify depth and answer questions within the offensive line and wide receiver rooms.

The Seminoles' fall camp seems to have featured pleasant surprises from newcomers at several positions with players like Julian Armella, Rodney Hill, Deuce Spann, Tatum Bethune, and Trey Benson impressing the coaching staff with their skills.

Check out the video linked below to get an inside look at practice drills, and footage from August 10th — and stay tuned for post-practice interviews with head coach Mike Norvell and players following today’s practice.