Mike Norvell recaps practice, talks FSU football progress

As Florida State continues to grind through the preseason, head coach Mike Norvell knows that this week is a crucial one for his squad.
He said as much after practice Monday, discussing that with the season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes coming closer and closer, the time for the Seminoles to separate themselves is now.
He touched on other major topics, including offensive linemen Kayden Lyles’ season-ending injury.
“I hate it for him with the work that he has put in. He has done a great job since he has gotten here. He’s an incredible person, the relationships that he has built. We will explore all options here moving forward... he is actively going to be a part of what we’re doing but just, unfortunately, won’t be able to be on the field this year.”
Here are some other excerpts from his availability — you can find the full interview below.
On Jordan Travis’s performance in fall camp
“I don’t know if he has had a bad day throughout fall camp. There has been decisions and things he has grown from. I like what I have seen from his continued growth and development as well as all the quarterbacks.”
On Johnny Wilson and his performance at practice.
“He is definitely a weapon with his size, speed, and ability to bend ... to watch him run routes and the work he has put in it is really impressive. I am excited about that group. That whole receiver core is elevating themselves through competition.”
On the upcoming practices in Jacksonville
“It’s about team, going to a place that is different than you are used too. We will be on a single field. This week we have to come together through the challenge.”
