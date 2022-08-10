TALLAHASSEE FL- After Wednesday's practice, Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell announced that transfer center Kayden Lyles will miss the season due to injury.

“He is an incredible person who has already built strong relationships,” Norvell said. “Kayden is going to continue to be part of what we are doing.”

Lyles issued this account via the Seminoles team Twitter page:

His full statement:

“I know all too well that injuries are a part of playing football at the highest level. Unfortunately I will not be able to be on the field this season, but I came to Florida State to make an impact on this program and that is still what I will do. We have a group of dedicated offensive linemen, and I am going to use the experiences I’ve gained through five years of playing college football to help them develop any way I can. Thank you for the support. I’m going to approach every day with a mindset of improvement, and I‘m looking forward to seeing what this team will do this season.”

Tomahawk Nation will continue to cover this story and what it means for Florida State Seminoles football moving forward.