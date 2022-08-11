Interviews: Bless Harris, Jammie Robinson talk Jacksonville road trip, FSU competition level

Florida State Seminoles football is midway through fall camp, with the season just two and a half weeks away.

The Noles had their first practice at UNF this morning after traveling to Jacksonville shortly after practice on Wednesday.

There’s been an increased sense of development and leadership throughout fall camp and the coaching staff has constantly echoed their gratitude towards the players' mindset in the offseason. The season is right around the corner, and a trip away from Tallahassee should only help the Seminoles' team chemistry.

After Wednesday’s practice, offensive lineman Bless Harris, and defensive back Jammie Robinson spoke with the local media to talk about the trip to Jacksonville, thoughts on different positions groups, and other preseason camp takeaways.

Offensive lineman Bless Harris

On Jacksonville trip

“We responded really well with the adversity of being out of norm, coming to Jacksonville. Being in Tallahassee is comfortable for us.”

On guidance from offensive line room

“When I first got here everybody was just honing me in, helping me with the playbook and everything like that. Anything [I needed], questions I need to ask they helped me.”

On offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins

“Coach Atkins is a real tough coach. Everybody can’t for Coach Atkins. He’s on you every day, he expects a lot from you and it’s hard work every day.”

Defensive back Jammie Robinson

On team intensity on Thursday

“It was better today — that was our main thing after we got out of practice yesterday, we were like, [tomorrow] has to be better for sure. We came in, everybody was locked in and we had some wins today.”

On Jacksonville trip

“Last year it was different because everybody was new, it was different for everybody. This year, it’s easy, just the simple fact we did it last year. It’s pulling the new guys, telling them how it’s going to be, showing them the ropes. It’s a good getaway, locked in, different enviroment, different weather. Whatever happens, whatever situation you’re in, we just gotta attack it — that’s the mindset.”

On wide receivers Johnny Wilson, Duece Spann

“Johnny, he’s been making plays since he got in. Duece’s just finding his way around, but now he’s making playings. The receiver group, they’re very deep, the competition level is high. It’s making everybody better, honestly.”

On competition throughout the team

“We got guys really trying to play and compete for playing for time. And that’s how you know you have a good team, when everybody is locked in trying to be that No. 1 guy. I feel like we’re going in the right direction for sure, just competing every day.”

“Bringing the right guys in, raising the competition level, making Florida State what it’s supposed to be — that’s our main thing.”

