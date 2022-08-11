Noles News: Football travels to Jacksonville, basketball dominates in Canada

Recruiting
Football
Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has been ruled out for the 2022 season, according to head coach Mike Norvell. The veteran lineman transferred from Wisconsin in the offseason.
Statement from Kayden Lyles, who will miss the 2022 season due to injury#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rjQrcHjYX0— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2022
FSU announcer Jeff Culhane spoke with running backs coach David Johnson after practice on Wednesday to talk about his stacked position group.
Today's fall camp practice report has @CoachYACJohnson stopping by to chat with @jeffculhane #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/S5jYB0mUYT— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2022
The Noles arrived in Jacksonville yesterday; they’ll practice at UNF today and tomorrow and then head back to Tallahassee.
Jacksonville, Florida #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/yoXvjZxej6— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2022
Florida States roster answered the hard hitting question “What’s one thing you had to bring to Jacksonville” upon their arrival to UNF.
One thing you had to bring to Jacksonville?#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/1hU35S234D— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 11, 2022
Former FSU running back Dalvin Cook celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday.
Will @dalvincook rush for a 4th straight 1,000-yard season in 2022?— NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2022
Happy 27th birthday to the @Vikings’ Pro Bowl RB! pic.twitter.com/kljcnFMVAE
Basketball
Assistant coach R-Jay Barsh has been known for his incredible development skills and team chemistry building. The squad seems to be ready to climb the ACC ladder.
Summer HC @MCleveland35 loved that play by @calebmills_3 .... Watch again to see @boogienah_10 point & talk ✔️ https://t.co/G8fFZIkk58— CoachRjayBarsh (@CoachRjayBarsh) August 10, 2022
The Noles conclude their foreign tour with a 3-0 record. Guards Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. have been the leaders for the Seminoles success in Canada.
|— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) August 11, 2022
FINAL: FSU 90, McGill 74#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/rNhnwrjQ5R
FSU basketball season tickets are officially on sale.
.@FSUHoops returns its top 2️⃣ scorers from a season ago— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 10, 2022
Now is a great time to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 year. The renewal deadline is Monday, August 15!
https://t.co/nCh7bifSD0
1-888-FSU-NOLE #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cLcAEgNl8l
Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac joined the co-chairman of Amway Doug DeVos yesterday on his podcast.
.@JJudahIsaac speaks about his personal journey on The Believe! podcast with @Doug_DeVos— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 9, 2022
LISTEN ▶️ https://t.co/231XsWK4gb pic.twitter.com/G18fsNAeSY
All Sports
Florida State soccer is just over one week away. The defending national champions have a revamped roster and coaching staff that look like they can compete for another title in 2022.
Ready for some ⚽️ #onetribe pic.twitter.com/Zp4RhHyMJR— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 10, 2022
Former FSU catcher Anna Shelnutt has accepted a position with Troy University as an assistant coach.
Congrats and good luck to @AnnaShelnutt! #OneTribe https://t.co/YVad0vaZM6— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) August 10, 2022
Track and field star Trey Cunningham took part in the Monaco Diamond League yesterday, as a participant for the United States.
There he goes https://t.co/NwnLYuSrxY— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 10, 2022
Cunningham finished the 100M at 13.03, second overall.
Trey update: He's still fast https://t.co/twxdmPZxty— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 10, 2022
The editing manager from D1Baseball talks most impactful hires from the NCAA baseball offseason and the hiring of Link Jarrett was mentioned:
MOST IMPACTFUL HIRES— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 10, 2022
The Coaching Carousel is winding down once and for all.
So, which programs made the 2️⃣0️⃣ Most Impactful Hires? @FSUBaseball @ClemsonBaseball lead the way + some surprising ranks
READ: https://t.co/vMcqFu3QR4 pic.twitter.com/fdFvW2iwRn
