 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Football travels to Jacksonville, basketball dominates in Canada

FSU hoops finish offseason trip with 3-0 record

By maxescarpio
/ new

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #6

Football

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has been ruled out for the 2022 season, according to head coach Mike Norvell. The veteran lineman transferred from Wisconsin in the offseason.

RELATED: FSU offensive lineman Kayden Lyles to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

FSU announcer Jeff Culhane spoke with running backs coach David Johnson after practice on Wednesday to talk about his stacked position group.

RELATED: Mike Norvell recaps practice, talks FSU football progress

The Noles arrived in Jacksonville yesterday; they’ll practice at UNF today and tomorrow and then head back to Tallahassee.

RELATED: Sights, sounds: FSU football practice video, August 10

Florida States roster answered the hard hitting question “What’s one thing you had to bring to Jacksonville” upon their arrival to UNF.

Former FSU running back Dalvin Cook celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday.

Basketball

Assistant coach R-Jay Barsh has been known for his incredible development skills and team chemistry building. The squad seems to be ready to climb the ACC ladder.

RELATED: FSU hoops podcast: Actual basketball! Against Canadians!

The Noles conclude their foreign tour with a 3-0 record. Guards Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. have been the leaders for the Seminoles success in Canada.

FSU basketball season tickets are officially on sale.

Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac joined the co-chairman of Amway Doug DeVos yesterday on his podcast.

All Sports

Florida State soccer is just over one week away. The defending national champions have a revamped roster and coaching staff that look like they can compete for another title in 2022.

Former FSU catcher Anna Shelnutt has accepted a position with Troy University as an assistant coach.

Track and field star Trey Cunningham took part in the Monaco Diamond League yesterday, as a participant for the United States.

Cunningham finished the 100M at 13.03, second overall.

The editing manager from D1Baseball talks most impactful hires from the NCAA baseball offseason and the hiring of Link Jarrett was mentioned:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...