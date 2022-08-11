Noles News: Football travels to Jacksonville, basketball dominates in Canada

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has been ruled out for the 2022 season, according to head coach Mike Norvell. The veteran lineman transferred from Wisconsin in the offseason.

Statement from Kayden Lyles, who will miss the 2022 season due to injury#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/rjQrcHjYX0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 10, 2022

FSU announcer Jeff Culhane spoke with running backs coach David Johnson after practice on Wednesday to talk about his stacked position group.

The Noles arrived in Jacksonville yesterday; they’ll practice at UNF today and tomorrow and then head back to Tallahassee.

Florida States roster answered the hard hitting question “What’s one thing you had to bring to Jacksonville” upon their arrival to UNF.

Former FSU running back Dalvin Cook celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday.

Will @dalvincook rush for a 4th straight 1,000-yard season in 2022?



Happy 27th birthday to the @Vikings’ Pro Bowl RB! pic.twitter.com/kljcnFMVAE — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2022

Assistant coach R-Jay Barsh has been known for his incredible development skills and team chemistry building. The squad seems to be ready to climb the ACC ladder.

The Noles conclude their foreign tour with a 3-0 record. Guards Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. have been the leaders for the Seminoles success in Canada.

FSU basketball season tickets are officially on sale.

.@FSUHoops returns its top 2️⃣ scorers from a season ago



Now is a great time to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 year. The renewal deadline is Monday, August 15!



https://t.co/nCh7bifSD0

1-888-FSU-NOLE #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/cLcAEgNl8l — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) August 10, 2022

Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac joined the co-chairman of Amway Doug DeVos yesterday on his podcast.

Florida State soccer is just over one week away. The defending national champions have a revamped roster and coaching staff that look like they can compete for another title in 2022.

Former FSU catcher Anna Shelnutt has accepted a position with Troy University as an assistant coach.

Track and field star Trey Cunningham took part in the Monaco Diamond League yesterday, as a participant for the United States.

There he goes https://t.co/NwnLYuSrxY — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 10, 2022

Cunningham finished the 100M at 13.03, second overall.

Trey update: He's still fast https://t.co/twxdmPZxty — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) August 10, 2022

The editing manager from D1Baseball talks most impactful hires from the NCAA baseball offseason and the hiring of Link Jarrett was mentioned: