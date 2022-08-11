Interview: Mike Norvell talks FSU first day in Jacksonville

Florida State held its first practice at UNF this morning. The Seminoles will participate in practice and team activities in Jacksonville today and tomorrow.

After playing in their first scrimmage of the fall camp last weekend, the coaching staff and players will be back on the field on Saturday for the Noles’ second scrimmage.

In the offseason, the Seminoles have focused on physical improvement throughout the team, but the focal point in these final weeks will be the players’ mental toughness and knowledge of the playbook. FSU added veterans throughout the lineup that are ready for plenty of snaps on the field, and if they can get quality play from their transfers and some of their freshmen, the depth on this team should be a definite strength.

Head coach spoke with FSU’s media after practice today to talk about the Seminoles’ road trip and his takeaways from his squad’s day of work, mentioning that the team emphasized short yard and red zone situations to amp up the intensity as camp begins to wind down.

On today's practice

“I thought today was a good physical practice, back in full pads. You had some short yardage situations, opportunity to see guys get after it. I thought it was good competitive work.”

“Our offense started off fast, defense did a good job of responding and I thought the back and forth were really good.”

On last night's team event

“Last night we had a team event, guys were able to relax just a little bit, before they hit the dorm rooms, but it was fun, I love this team, I love the guys I get to coach. Such great young men, they have wonderful personalities.”

On Johnny Wilson performing well in practice...

“He’s shown that playmaking ability consistently, he is very comfortable in what we are asking him to do. He has shown his ability since he got here, but seeing him have that confidence and making those plays in that moment is great.”

The full interview will be linked below: