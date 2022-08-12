Wide receiver Mycah Pittman on FSU’s progress through preseason

If there has been one consistent buzzword when talking with Florida State Seminoles football players throughout camp, it’s been competition.

Practice after practice, players have noted the level of competition and intensity that’s been elevated throughout camp in comparison to years past. That was the idea and goal behind the staff prioritizing building up depth and talent through the transfer portal, as well as continuing to develop the talent that’s started to shine in Tallahassee.

After practicing in Jacksonville on Friday, wide receiver Mycah Pittman echoed the same sentiments we’ve heard through 14 days of FSU practice, touching on the effort and talent he’s seen from peers as well as thoughts on the team’s road trip to Jacksonville and Saturday’s scrimmage.

Pittman said if there’s one area that the receivers had made progress in, it’s been separation, using the room’s unique array of speed and size to help take FSU’s offense to the next level.

“I can’t tell you there’s a play where guys aren’t open. We’re trying to get open for our quarterbacks, make them feel as comfortable as possible in that pocket, cause you know things break down at times and you have to be on [the quarterback’s] timetable. I think that all that working together and offseason throwing is helping us a lot.”

He especially had favorable words for his quarterback Jordan Travis, giving him some lofty words of praise.

“He’s been super impressive — I told him I haven’t seen a guy like him since J-Herb (former Oregon Ducks, current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert) days. I’m not even trying to gas my guy up, he’s literally that impressive to me. Seeing the throws he makes, seeing what he can do on the run, seeing how agile and quick he is to get out the pocket — it’s second to none. This man is super impressive, and I’m here to help him win some football games.”