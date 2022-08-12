Mike Norvell recaps Jacksonville road trip, previews scrimmage

Florida State Seminoles football is just over two weeks away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquense Dukes.

To shake things up, FSU took a road trip to Jacksonville — its second straight year doing it under head coach Mike Norvell. It’s been a chance for the team to get out of its element, as well as participate in some team-strengthening activities off the field.

The Seminoles have also been prepping for the second scrimmage of camp, scheduled for Saturday. While the first go-round was a chance to evaluate where the team stood in its progress, the second will give a clear idea of who will be significant pieces of Florida State’s 2022 season.

After practice, Norvell met with the media, speaking on the team’s goals heading into the weekend, with the squad opting to go with shells rather than full pads to maintain a level of intensity but still not overload the Seminoles ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage.

“It was a shortened practice — we’ve been getting after it pretty good, five straight days in pads. We still got good situational work — situations, scenarios just continuing to coach those opportunities.”

“They’re right where they need to be as you’re sitting there going 14 days into camp. The mindset, and what we’ve been able to accomplish this last week, we knew it was going to be an important week. I like the energy the guys finished practice with.”