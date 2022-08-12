Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans discusses receiver room progress, competition

After 2021, when it came to the wide receiver room, head coach Mike Norvell, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and the rest of the staff knew they needed to overhaul the group to help bring the Florida State Seminoles offense to another level.

They went after the position hard in the transfer portal over the offseason, adding names like Mycah Pittman, Duece Spann, Johnny Wilson and Winston Wright Jr. (who is still working his way back to the field after an injury.)

That investment, combined with a continued focus on further developing the talent already in Tallahassee in players like Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain, Kentron Poiter, Ja’Khi Douglas and Josh Burrell, has started to pay dividends already in camp, with multiple players and coaches across the board giving props to the competition they’ve seen from the pass catchers.

After practicing in Jacksonville today, Dugans met with the media to offer some thoughts on the room and who has stood out to him.

“I’m excited about the progress they’ve made. Just consistently striving for perfection. There’s been a lot of practices where a lot of guys have taken turns making plays...on the perimeter, blocking, getting guys to the second level.

You can see more consistency in the room because you got the competition.”

He also spoke on the importance of Saturday's scrimmage, saying “It’s lights on baby. You get a chance to go out there and compete. No coaches on the field, now you have to be a coach on the football field, you have to communicate with your teammates...you have to show what you learn, and apply it to what you’re doing.”

You can watch his full interview below: